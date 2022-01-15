 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Council plans $125M in capital improvement projects

HWY 122

Highway 122 in Mason City is pictured.

 Zachary Dupont

There are some major plans on the horizon for the Mason City Council, and those plans began to take shape this week. 

On Thursday night, the city council met with Mason City Director of Finance Brent Hinson to review the city's five-year capital improvement plan, how the city intends on spending its money over the next five years, with $125.5 million in projects planned.

Something new, according to Hinson, is the city's plan to retool the use of the general obligation bonds for primarily larger scale projects and using a "pay as you go mechanism" for the smaller projects. 

Hinson notes that this change is to lower the city's general obligation debt, with a goal to reduce general obligation debt load to 50% or less of legal capacity. 

A few projects jump out on the capital improvement plan, and the one with the biggest price tag is the Mason City Municipal Airport terminal expansion project, which checks in with an investment total of $13 million over fiscal years 2023 and 2024. $11 million of that price tag will be covered by federal grants. The city will use just $2 million in general obligation bonds on the project. 

The airport had 11 total projects listed in the capital improvement budget, including a $5.56 million runway pavement rehab project and a $1.18 million parking lot expansion project. 

MCA exterior

A look at the exterior of the current Mason City Municipal Airport Terminal, with a view to the western portion of the property where the new terminal is proposed to be built. 

The next big ticket item on the capital improvement plan is the Highway 122 West reconstruction project. The city has listed $11.15 million in investment for the reconstruction project between fiscal years 2023 and 2026, but that total may not even be scratching the surface. 

"We really don't know what the cost of this will be," Hinson said. "I would hazard a guess that it would be higher, significantly higher, than $11 million. Maybe double that." 

The city has already taken first steps on the highway reconstruction initiative, setting up a feasibility study with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) at the end of last year.

Of the $11.15 million budgeted for the project, the city anticipates using $6.6 million in grants, $4.4 million in general obligation bonds and $150,000 in local option sales & service tax 

Highway 122's reconstruction project is just one of two major road improvement projects on the council's radar in the next five years. The city has budgeted $3.31 million between fiscal years 2023 and 2026 for the U.S Highway 65 and South Federal Avenue reconstruction project. 

South Federal Avenue and 6th Street SE

South Federal Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City are shown.

It's noted that the funding is only for use on the city's portion of the project, as the majority of the project is being put together by the DOT. 

The DOT has gotten the ball moving on its side of the project in recent weeks, holding a public information session in November. The DOT has programmed approximately $14.9 million for the reconstruction project.

$1.9 million is budgeted for renovations and maintenance to the city's police and fire buildings starting in fiscal year 2023. Each renovation is budgeted for $950,000, with no federal funding being used for either project. 

"Barring any extortionary circumstances... this is a very doable, rational, logical plan," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. 

A notable omission from the capital improvement budget is the River City Renaissance project. 

Over $8 million was billed for the project in last year's budget, but was not present for the new capital improvement plan. Burnett said that this is because the River City Renaissance project is now fully funded and no longer needs to be included on the budget. 

Hinson added that one major "asterisk" to the budget is the use of local option sales and service tax, which is subject to voter approval and on the ballot in the coming election. 

"Local-option sales tax certainly is indispensable to the city in terms of what we've been able to accomplish," Hinson said. 

The city's capital improvement plan has $9.7 million budgeted in local option sales and service tax over the next five years. 

While the capital improvement plan was well received by the Mason City City Council, the budget, as well as all individual projects, must be approved in a future city council meeting before becoming official.

Hinson notes that this is just the initial discussion phase over the budget, and that there will be more time in the future for the council to further discuss it before it is made official.

A look at the construction work going on in the Winnebago River. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

