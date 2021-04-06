Mason City Council moves on new timeline for downtown hotel project

Almost in tandem with the agreement plan, the council acknowledged a bid of $1,648,000 from Henkel Construction to do work on the River City Renaissance Skywalk project which will connect the forthcoming hotel complex to The Music Man Square .

The bid was one of three and, per Burnett in the packet, is within the budgeted amount for the overall project work. According to Burnett, the bid date was first scheduled for March 4 but got pushed back in order for officials to better coordinate with the hotel project. However, Burnett made clear that the bid award will come forward at the next meeting to allow even more time for coordination.