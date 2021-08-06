 Skip to main content
Mason City Council Member Will Symonds announces reelection bid for Second Ward seat
Mason City Council Member Will Symonds announces reelection bid for Second Ward seat

Friday afternoon, Will Symonds, the Mason City Council Member for the town's Second Ward, announced he will be running for re-election on Nov. 2. 

Symonds is currently in his first term as a member of the six-person council. He serves the Second Ward which is roughly north of Fourth Street Southwest and west of North Federal Avenue.

Symonds is a lifelong North Iowa resident, works as an IT manager for the Mason City Clinic and helps out with the Mason City Community Theatre on South Delaware Avenue.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

