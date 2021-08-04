 Skip to main content
Mason City Council Member Tom Thoma announces reelection bid for at-large seat
Mason City Councilman Tom Thoma

 Lisa Grouette

This week, Tom Thoma, one of Mason City's two at-large council members, announced he will be running for re-election on Nov. 2. 

Thoma is currently in his first term as an at-large council member.

In addition to being a city council member, Thoma is a 1967 graduate of Mason City High School, a 1969 graduate of NIACC, 1971 graduate of Drake University and worked for the Globe Gazette for 44 years.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

