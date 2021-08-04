Mason City Council Member Tom Thoma announces reelection bid for at-large seat

This week, Tom Thoma, one of Mason City's two at-large council members, announced he will be running for re-election on Nov. 2.
Thoma is currently in his first term as an at-large council member.
In addition to being a city council member, Thoma is a 1967 graduate of Mason City High School, a 1969 graduate of NIACC, 1971 graduate of Drake University and worked for the Globe Gazette for 44 years.
