Mason City council member Paul Adams to seek election as CG County Supervisor

Mason City Mayor Pro Term and at-large city council member Paul Adams announced he would be shifting gears in the coming election.

Adams announced via press release on Monday morning that he would be seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors seat in district three.

"I just want to continue the momentum of the current board, who have done a great job, by bringing a fresh perspective," Adams said. "I know there's a great staff there at the county offices... really just wanting to partner with them and keep Cerro Gordo County heading in the right direction."

Adams, a native of Rockwell living in Mason City, is currently serving his second term as a city council member after being elected by a special election in 2016. In 2018, Adams was given the designation of mayor pro term, which he has kept ever since.

Part of what appealed to Adams about the county supervisor role was the ability to represent not just Mason City, but the rural areas of the county,

"I'm excited at the possibility of representing smaller communities," Adams said. "I'm from Rockwell, so those are my roots originally."

The opportunity for Adams to run for the supervisor seat came about due to the redistricting of Cerro Gordo County, requiring new elections to be held.

Currently, district one and three both cover parts of Mason City — district one, the western portion, and three, the eastern portion. District one also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while district three contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District two contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current districts.

District one will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while district three will cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District two will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

Chris Watts, who currently represents district three, was moved to district one in the new county districts leaving an opening for a new supervisor in district three.

Adams will continue to serve in his role as a city council member while campaigning for the board of supervisors position. The city would only need to find a replacement for Adams' seat on the city council if he is elected to the board of supervisors.

"I'm going to continue to work hard for Mason City through the end of this year," Adams said.

Currently, Adams is the only candidate who has announced an intention to run for the district three seat in Cerro Gordo County. Current supervisors Watts and Casey Callanan have both announced that they would be seeking re-election in 2022 in districts one and two respectively.

The county supervisor primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 7. The following general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

