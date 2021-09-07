Mason City Council makes plans for $4 million in federal funding

Tuesday night, during its first meeting of the month at the public library, the Mason City Council had multiple numbers to consider that ran six and seven figures long. While one of the largest items is a federal matter, others involve local work that could set Mason City up for several decades to come.
Here are a few of the larger fiscal items the council dealt with at its latest get together:
$4,013,356- That's the amount that the city of Mason City expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
According to a memo from Mason City Finance Director Brent Hinson to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the first payment, in the amount of $2,006,678.13 was received by electronic transfer on August 2. A final payment is expected in a year.
In the memo, which is found in the latest city council meeting packet, Hinson explained that the council needed to approve an agenda item that would allow the city to create a new fund to account for the money received through ARPA. Eligible uses for the fund include: water and sewer projects as well areas where revenue was lost due to COVID-19. During the meeting, Hinson further elaborated to Council Member Paul Adams that the available money would need to be spent by the end of 2024.
Members voted unanimously to approve the item.
$1 million- What a project to rehab 13-15 South Federal Avenue is expected to cost. However, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse has noted that the work, which is being undertaken by Foxtrot Properties, does not involve any city funds.
Instead, the city is acting as an applicant for Foxtrot in its attempt to get Community Development Block Grant money from the state of Iowa. The North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) previously helped file an application for the grant but Foxtrot is now pursing additional funding through a separate Community Development Block Grant program that's related to federal CARES Act money. That source has about $21 million in funding while the other has just $2 million (according to Van Steenhuyse).
Any funds that are awarded will be used to create four new apartments in the South Federal Plaza area. Three of those will be available for families meeting the low-to-moderate income threshold.
A public hearing for that item will come on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Council members voted 6-0 in favor of setting the date.
$593,366- The winning bid amount for McKiness Excavating and Grading of Mason City to do sanitary sewer repair work that should wrap in August 2022. In the packet, Mason City Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler explained that the work will include sewer point repairs, manhole repairs and pipe rehabilitations across the city.
Stangler went on to note that the work is possible because of ongoing closed circuit monitoring the city previously approved. All six members of the council voted in favor of the plan.
$156,678- What the winning bid amount ended up being for the "River City Renaissance Utilities Project" which will reroute select storm sewer lines around the area near Southbridge Mall where the downtown hotel from Hyatt is set to be built.
The project was awarded to Charlson Excavating of Clear Lake.
When it came time to discuss the item, Adams asked Burnett what the timeline would be for the utilities work. "This project will be done this year," Burnett said.
As for the overall hotel work, David Rachie, a developer on the project, said in August that financing should be completed by the end of September and construction take 20 months from that point.
In early April, the Mason City Council approved a new timeline for the project where the developer would work to close on financing for hotel by July 1. Before that, in December 2020, there was a more tentative projection that financing and construction in early 2021 could be possible.
(Bonus number) $2.5 billion- Spokespeople for the SOO Green Line, which will run from Mason City to the Chicago metropolitan area, estimate that a new 349-mile, 2,100 megawatt energy transmission line could cost about $2.5 billion.
Before the official council meeting began, Neil Jones, a representative for the project, said that construction would start in 2023 and end by about 2026. Six miles of the line would run through the Mason City area and there would be a converter station as well.
At present, representatives for the work are going through a franchising agreement process with municipalities across Iowa where the line will run.
