Mason City Council makes plans for $4 million in federal funding

When it came time to discuss the item, Adams asked Burnett what the timeline would be for the utilities work. "This project will be done this year," Burnett said.

As for the overall hotel work, David Rachie, a developer on the project, said in August that financing should be completed by the end of September and construction take 20 months from that point.

In early April, the Mason City Council approved a new timeline for the project where the developer would work to close on financing for hotel by July 1. Before that, in December 2020, there was a more tentative projection that financing and construction in early 2021 could be possible.

(Bonus number) $2.5 billion- Spokespeople for the SOO Green Line, which will run from Mason City to the Chicago metropolitan area, estimate that a new 349-mile, 2,100 megawatt energy transmission line could cost about $2.5 billion.

Before the official council meeting began, Neil Jones, a representative for the project, said that construction would start in 2023 and end by about 2026. Six miles of the line would run through the Mason City area and there would be a converter station as well.