Mason City Council kickstarts Willow Creek Riverwalk plan

King said the architectural firm's tentative plans for the area are organized in a musical sense to keep with Mason City's past and to give recreationalists a sense of rhythm and composition.

When the outro for such a song might be is up in the air to a degree but King's presentation did suggest construction sometime in 2022.

During the actual discussion on awarding a contract to Bergland + Cram for professional services, which was unanimously approved, the major concern that arose for council members was the possibility of flooding. Adams asked what the history for that specific area had been.

According to Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, where the project is being considered is outside of the floodplain. City Administrator Aaron Burnett pointed out a moderate degree of flooding could be allowable for project. "This being a park space, you could build it to be able to be flooded on the lower levels but flooding is always going to have to be a consideration," he said.