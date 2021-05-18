Mason City Council greenlights downtown skywalk construction, approves plans for multiple trails

While the City of Mason City is yet to announce a groundbreaking date for the downtown hotel project it's pursued for years now, officials have been trying to get to a place where all other possible impediments to finishing the original River City Renaissance are off the board. Tuesday night, the Mason City Council helped removed a few more pieces.
The Council unanimously approved awarding a $1.64 million contract to Henkel Construction to build a skywalk that will connect the Hyatt Place Hotel (developed by MCCCH previously known as Gatehouse Mason City) and The Music Man Square.
Before voting in favor of awarding the contract, Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson asked City Administrator Aaron Burnett if there was any chance that the City could wind up with no hotel and a skywalk to nowhere. While Burnett avoided giving a 100% guarantee about construction happening, he didn't express any significant skepticism to Masson.
"I would not bring this forward if I had concern that we were not in this place, Burnett said.
In tandem with the contract award, the City Council also approved executing an agreement between the City, the Mason City Foundation (which oversees The Music Man Square) and MCCCH for the skywalk which has an initial 20-year term. The structure itself will go over the South Delaware Avenue right-of-way.
Under the terms spelled out in the agreement, the City will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep as well as all electricity costs and necessary insurance policies. In the packet for the meeting, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse wrote to Burnett to acknowledge again that "the City has always accepted responsibility for constructing and owning the skywalk element."
Happy Trails
During the meeting, City Council also paved the way for two separate trail plans in town. The first would create pedestrian side path beginning near the intersection of North Taft Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest and go all the way to 12th Street Northwest. The other will give the Georgia Hanford Park Trails a makeover.
To help make the former possible, which will cost an estimated $595,710 (not including money needed for property acquisitions), the City is putting in for a $500,00 grant through the "COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program" that the Iowa Transportation Commission helped create.
In the packet, City Engineer Mark Rahm wrote that the proposed project isn't budget yet and is contingent on approval of a $500,000 grant. To help make that approval more likely, he said during the meeting that the City will provide $200,000 to complete the work.
"We will score points for making that match in kind but there’s no guarantee," Rahm said.
As for Georgia Hanford, the Mason City Council approved awarding a contract to Heartland Asphalt for $77,598 to complete repairs to park trails.
The winning bid by Heartland was one of two, the other coming from North Iowa Sand and Gravel, and is budgeted in the 2022 budget according to Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.