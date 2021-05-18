Mason City Council greenlights downtown skywalk construction, approves plans for multiple trails

Before voting in favor of awarding the contract, Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson asked City Administrator Aaron Burnett if there was any chance that the City could wind up with no hotel and a skywalk to nowhere. While Burnett avoided giving a 100% guarantee about construction happening, he didn't express any significant skepticism to Masson.

"I would not bring this forward if I had concern that we were not in this place, Burnett said.

In tandem with the contract award, the City Council also approved executing an agreement between the City, the Mason City Foundation (which oversees The Music Man Square) and MCCCH for the skywalk which has an initial 20-year term. The structure itself will go over the South Delaware Avenue right-of-way.