 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mason City Council candidate Tom Thoma holding meet and greet events in each city ward

Tom Thoma - city council

Mason City Councilman Tom Thoma

 Lisa Grouette

Even though there's less than a month left until municipal elections in Mason City, local candidates still have plenty of campaigning to do.

This past week, Tom Thoma, a current at-large Mason City Council member running for reelection, announced that he's holding meet and greet events in all four wards in town in the run-up to Nov. 2.

The first stop, for Ward One, is on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. near the East Park Band Shell. The following Thursday, Oct. 14, also at 4:30 p.m., there's a Ward Two event at Monroe Park. Ward Three's event is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. near the Georgia Hanford shelter house. Finally, on Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m., near the Fredrick Hanford Park shelter house, there's an event for Ward Four.

"Look for my campaign sign and let’s talk how we’ll make Mason City grow together," Thoma said in the press release.

People are also reading…

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News