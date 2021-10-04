Mason City Council candidate Tom Thoma holding meet and greet events in each city ward

Even though there's less than a month left until municipal elections in Mason City, local candidates still have plenty of campaigning to do.

This past week, Tom Thoma, a current at-large Mason City Council member running for reelection, announced that he's holding meet and greet events in all four wards in town in the run-up to Nov. 2.

The first stop, for Ward One, is on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. near the East Park Band Shell. The following Thursday, Oct. 14, also at 4:30 p.m., there's a Ward Two event at Monroe Park. Ward Three's event is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. near the Georgia Hanford shelter house. Finally, on Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m., near the Fredrick Hanford Park shelter house, there's an event for Ward Four.

"Look for my campaign sign and let’s talk how we’ll make Mason City grow together," Thoma said in the press release.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

