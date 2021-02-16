Mason City Council approves tax abatement plans for 42 properties

Following Tuesday night's meeting of the Mason City Council, several dozen properties in town can expect to be exempt from new property tax payments for as long as a decade.

The council unanimously approved 42 applications for tax abatements through "Mason City's Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Program" which allows people who have property within the "urban revitalization area" to apply based on increased value that's come through improvements to that property.

In the latest round, the property applications added up to $32,054,684 in investment.

More than $13 million of that is claimed by the new 133-unit residential development (The River) which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in January. An additional $14.94 million comes from seven commercial applicants including the Kwik Star locations on South Federal Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest which total $5.8 million. The largest number of applicants are residential applicants though their investment amount is the lowest at about $3.44 million.