Mason City Council approves step toward new 102-unit downtown apartment complex

If constructed, the new development, known as "The River II," would feature 102 units and rates similar to those of the current site which run from $625 for a studio up to $1,400 for a three-bedroom town home.

"Talon has been looking at Mason City since they saw the performance of their first project," Burnett said. According to him, Talon is looking at next year for its construction season though it has a number of hurdles to clear before getting to that point.

While the largest, the Talon housing sequel wasn't the only incentivization matter the council greenlit.

The panel also approved setting a public hearing date of August 3 to applying for a $500,000 "Community Development Block Grant" on behalf of Foxtrot Properties, LLC which Simply Nourished Mason City owner Melissa Fabian is behind. Even though the grant program goes through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, federal funds are involved which is part of why the city applies.