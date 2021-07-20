Mason City Council approves step toward new 102-unit downtown apartment complex

In January, developers from the South Dakota-based Talon group and a contingent of Mason City business leaders and government officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 133-unit housing complex along the south loop of Highway 65.
At the event, Talon CEO Steve Boote teased the prospect of developing a second housing block in the area that would further add to Mason City's stock of what he's consistently called workforce housing.
Tuesday night, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a resolution that could help make that stock rise further.
From a vacant lot to studio apartments and weight rooms in just 18 months.
Specifically, the council members voted 6-0 to provide grant support to Talon as it puts in for a "Workforce Housing Tax Credit" benefits from the state of Iowa to the tune of $1 million. On top of the potential state benefits, the city likewise intends to provide development incentives in the form of a 10-year, 100% tax abatement worth an estimated $2.45 million. In a memo found in the latest city council packet, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the credit is needed because of the "significantly higher cost of materials."
If constructed, the new development, known as "The River II," would feature 102 units and rates similar to those of the current site which run from $625 for a studio up to $1,400 for a three-bedroom town home.
"Talon has been looking at Mason City since they saw the performance of their first project," Burnett said. According to him, Talon is looking at next year for its construction season though it has a number of hurdles to clear before getting to that point.
While the largest, the Talon housing sequel wasn't the only incentivization matter the council greenlit.
The panel also approved setting a public hearing date of August 3 to applying for a $500,000 "Community Development Block Grant" on behalf of Foxtrot Properties, LLC which Simply Nourished Mason City owner Melissa Fabian is behind. Even though the grant program goes through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, federal funds are involved which is part of why the city applies.
Plans for the development of the upper level of 13-15 S. Federal Ave. call for four market rate apartments.
As those housing projects are starting to ramp up, North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) planner Steve Wendt appeared at the meeting to tell the council about an ongoing housing program for folks of low-to-moderate income.
In 2019, Mason City received funding in the amount of $199,500 to help five homeowners with home rehabilitation and cover attendant administration costs.
Per Wendt, three housing projects have been completed and a fourth is about to begin construction.
Highway 65
By 2024, Mason City motorists may well see a whole new Highway 65 in town.
The council gave its blessing to a predesign project agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation that would: add left turn lanes at the intersections of 15th Street and 19th Street South, replace traffic signals at Eighth Street and 19th Street South, construct a new storm sewer system and improve ADA curb ramps and sidewalks.
Per Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm, the area of Highway 65 included would be from 27th Street South up through Sixth Street South.
As of now, Rahm wrote in the packet that the DOT will likely hold right-of-way meetings with affected property owners in 2022 and make final acquisitions by 2023 with a bid letting date of Dec. 15, 2023.
When it comes to costs, Rahm wrote that "preliminary and final plan design will determine funding needs which will be brought forward during the budgeting process."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.