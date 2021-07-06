Mason City Council approves plans for trail, water and South End upgrades, new traffic lanes

Within eyesight of Homer's is the "Engine House 2" fire building which is an 80-plus-year-old Public Works Administration project that had its roof overhauled through a city project. At the same time, city officials have been pushing to get that added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Tuesday night, the council gave the go-ahead to include nominating "Engine House 2" for the National Register as a part of a special project in a city contract with the State Historical Society of Iowa. If approved, a listing on the National Register would allow for the city to apply for future grants to do preservation and restoration work.

"It needs to be repointed. There’s some brick that needs to be replaced. Once we get it nominated, we can go back for grant funds to do a rehabilitation plan for it," Planning and Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl said about the engine house during the meeting.

A whole new lane

Before the end of the year, folks driving along South Eisenhower Avenue might see a new turn lane in town.