Mason City Council approves next step on downtown hotel

Tuesday night's meeting of the Mason City Council was, in part, a night for utilities.
The four-member panel approved two items, projected to cost at least $800,000 total, that will have ramifications for years to come.
According to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the "River City Renaissance Utilities Project," which is slated to cost at least $211,251, is needed to prepare the construction area for the Hyatt Place Hotel which still has not started building. The latest meeting packet for the Mason City Council explains that the work itself will involve rerouting storm sewer lines around the hotel area.
At previous meetings just this year, the city council has signed off on tweaks to the timeline for the hotel build as well as a family entertainment center that's intended as a tie-in to the lodging and conference center complex.
The multimillion-dollar development agreement with Gatehouse Capital was approved in July 2019. At that time, the latest date was December 2023 to have improvements finished by.
Since then, all dates have been pushed back due to delays throughout 2020. The Tuesday night packet item for the utilities explains that the contractor can begin work once a notice to proceed is issued. From that point, work would need to be completed on or before Dec. 17, 2021.
Sewers
An even bigger budget utility item the city council OK'd is to begin the bidding process for sewer work that's projected to cost about $600,000 and finish in August 2022.
Mason City Operations & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler shared that the work will include: repairs to sanitary sewer points and manholes as well as pipe rehabilitation at multiple spots around town. Bid opening would occur on September 1 and a public hearing would happen on September 7. Per Stangler, the project is budgeted and part of on-going work to improve the sanitary sewer collection system.
Road work
Before long, the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City will have a slightly different look and feel to it.
The council members voted award a bid of $76,848 by Mid-Continent Contracting to do work at that intersection on the westside of Mason City. Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm has said that the overhaul will feature: shoulder construction, adjusting utility fixtures, extending a driveway culvert and seeding.
City Hall overhaul
Mason City continues to have federal funding to utilize from pandemic relief and it appears that more of that will soon go toward permanent improvements of the city hall reception area. The packet notes for the meeting spell out that security-minded upgrades to the first floor space could cost about $232,400.
During discussion on the item, Fourth Ward Council Member John Jaszewski wanted to know what exactly the impulse for the work was. Burnett responded: "(It's) driven by security and the need for containing individuals." The council then voted 4-0 to affirm resolution.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.