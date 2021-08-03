Mason City Council approves next step on downtown hotel

Since then, all dates have been pushed back due to delays throughout 2020. The Tuesday night packet item for the utilities explains that the contractor can begin work once a notice to proceed is issued. From that point, work would need to be completed on or before Dec. 17, 2021.

Sewers

An even bigger budget utility item the city council OK'd is to begin the bidding process for sewer work that's projected to cost about $600,000 and finish in August 2022.

Mason City Operations & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler shared that the work will include: repairs to sanitary sewer points and manholes as well as pipe rehabilitation at multiple spots around town. Bid opening would occur on September 1 and a public hearing would happen on September 7. Per Stangler, the project is budgeted and part of on-going work to improve the sanitary sewer collection system.

Road work

Before long, the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City will have a slightly different look and feel to it.