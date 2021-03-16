Mason City Council approves fiscal year 2022 budget, touts decreases in local taxes

Mason City now has its budget for the next year.
Tuesday night, the Mason City Council unanimously approved the spending plan for fiscal year 2022 which includes more than $41 million in capital projects such as River City Renaissance work and street improvements all across town.
At the top of the discussion on the agenda item, as well as just before voting on it, multiple city officials signaled what it would mean for residents beyond just upgrades to where they live. "(It) reduces overall levy by 36 cents," Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said. At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams later echoed him saying, "City taxes are slightly decreasing, that’s important to call out and repeat."
In a presentation to fellow city officials, City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson spelled out how much of the budget is claimed by what sort of spending.
According to Jacobson, 35.81% of the fiscal year 2022 budget is tied up in capital projects. Not just the $12.2 million for the River City Renaissance work but also $15 million for Mason City Municipal Airport improvements (coming through the federal CARES Act), $2.3 million for North Monroe Avenue paving, $1 million for water projects and about $400,000 to Mason City Parks and Recreation. A little more than $750,000 is also budgeted for the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
"We’re getting a better sense of what costs are going to be there," Jacobson said.
As far as revenues go, Jacobson told city officials that the largest source would be intergovernmental funds including about $16 million from federal grants. Jacobson said that another $16 million would come from so-called "enterprise charges" such as water, sewer, sanitation, ambulance and the Multipurpose Arena.
While accounting for spending and revenue sources, the presentation also included a note on the city's current debt limit. Per Jacobson's count, the city's ceiling is about $97 million and it still has the capacity for about $67 million more worth of debt.
In total, from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, the overall budget went up by about $13 million.
A riverwalk for River City?
To kickstart the night, Bergland + Cram's Kristy King presented city officials with a vision of what the planned Willow Creek Riverwalk could ultimately look like. "This product is to enhance and supplement what is already great about Mason City," King said.
King said the architectural firm's tentative plans for the area are organized in a musical sense to keep with Mason City's past and to give recreationalists a sense of rhythm and composition.
When the outro for such a song might be is up in the air to a degree but King's presentation did suggest construction sometime in 2022.
During the actual discussion on awarding a contract to Bergland + Cram for professional services, which was unanimously approved, the major concern that arose for council members was the possibility of flooding. Adams asked what the history for that specific area had been.
According to Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, where the project is being considered is outside of the floodplain. City Administrator Aaron Burnett pointed out a moderate degree of flooding could be allowable for project. "This being a park space, you could build it to be able to be flooded on the lower levels but flooding is always going to have to be a consideration," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.