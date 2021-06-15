Mason City Council approves changes to revitalization loan programs

Changes are coming to two related programs that the City of Mason City uses to spur property improvements and renovations in town.
Tuesday night, the Mason City Council approved a recommendation to make procedural changes to the application process for the City's "Corridor Revitalization Loan" (CoRL) and "Downtown Revitalization Loan" (DoRL) programs. The reason, per a letter from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse to City Administrator Aaron Burnett in the latest council packet, is that the City's staff expects that applications for loans might outstrip the supply of funds, which means that the City of Mason City needs a way to evaluate project proposals. For fiscal year 2022, Van Steenhuyse wrote to Burnett that the CoRL program will have $200,000 available while the DoRL program will have $150,000.
In total, Van Steenhuyse listed eight criteria that would go into evaluating applications for the two programs: increase in assessed value, sales tax potential, aesthetic impact, redevelopment need, creating dwelling units in mixed use buildings, need for or desirability for the proposed use at the proposed location, jobs created and reasonableness of cost estimate.
"It’s very possible that all of the projects are worthy enough that we do spend all of the available funds," he said to At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams at the meeting. During discussion on the item, Fourth Ward Councilmember John Jaszewski wanted to know whether or not applicants who didn't make it would be able to look at their score, make tweaks and reapply.
"Absolutely," Van Steenhuyse said.
According to Van Steenhuyse, funding for the program becomes available in July and application reviews by the "Forgivable Loan Committee" begin in August. Over the past year, he said that the City "has not approved any new Downtown Revitalization Loan Program proposals."
The biggest funding issue of the night involved setting a public hearing date for the issuance of $4 million in general obligation bonds from the City. In the council packet, Burnett wrote that the money is needed to fund capital improvement projects for numerous city departments.
Some of the larger items on the City's "Capital Improvements Program for Fiscal Years 2022-2026" include: construction of the downtown Principal Pavilion, paving for North Monroe Avenue, replacement work at the Mason City Public Library and restoration work at City Hall.
Burnett's timeline shown at a public hearing for the issuance would be on July 6, the sale would occur on July 20 and proceeds from sale would be received on Aug. 18.
Improvements to the City's various water-related items tend to not be budgeted in capital improvement plans with such bonds but rather through taxes for road use or water revenue. During the meeting, the council approved awarding a $138,000 contract for improvement of a "biofilter" at the Mason City Water Reclamation Facility.
According to Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, the work is needed because the current biofilter, which can help process wastewater, is over 20 years old. With that age, he wrote in the packet that there was decomposition and deterioration.
