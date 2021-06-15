Mason City Council approves changes to Mason City's "Corridor" and "Downtown" revitalization loan programs

In total, Van Steenhuyse listed eight criteria that would go into evaluating applications for the two programs: increase in assessed value, sales tax potential, aesthetic impact, redevelopment need, creating dwelling units in mixed use buildings, need for or desirability for the proposed use at the proposed location, jobs created and reasonableness of cost estimate.

"It’s very possible that all of the projects are worthy enough that we do spend all of the available funds," he said to At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams at the meeting. During discussion on the item, Fourth Ward Councilmember John Jaszewski wanted to know whether or not applicants who didn't make it would be able to look at their score, make tweaks and reapply.

"Absolutely," Van Steenhuyse said.

According to Van Steenhuyse, funding for the program becomes available in July and application reviews by the "Forgivable Loan Committee" begin in August. Over the past year, he said that the City "has not approved any new Downtown Revitalization Loan Program proposals."