Mason City continues to work toward adding new housing

Mason City leadership has made it clear recently that housing is a priority.

On Tuesday, the city continued towards its goal of providing more housing options to the community by reviewing the final plat of a new housing subdivision.

The new housing subdivision, Stone Pillar 19th Subdivision, is being headed by H&H Development and will be in east Mason City, along South Illinois Avenue and Opal Drive.

The subdivision will be a total of 4.3 acres and add eight new residential lots to the area.

This is a part of a much larger development from H&H. The Stone Pillar subdivision was started originally in 2018, with H&H's aim to build a total of 80 residential lots in the subdivision.

As part of the final plat, Opal Drive will receive an extension to accommodate the new residential lots being created.

The Stone Pillar Subdivision is apart of a much larger push from Mason City to expand housing options for the community.

Within the same council meeting, the Mason City Council also approved an application to send a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) for an upper-level apartment conversion in downtown Mason City.

The apartment project, located along 26-28 East State Street and being developed by Parker House Properties, would create five new apartment units in downtown Mason City, three of which must be used for low-to-moderate income individuals or families.

The estimated cost for the apartment conversion is just in the neighborhood of $1 million. If the grant is approved, it'll fund $500,000 of the project.

Those are just two of the several housing projects currently underway in Mason City that highlight the city's dedication to creating new housing.

Some of the projects, either proposed or in-development, include a four-unit apartment building on South Federal Avenue, a 10-unit apartment building in the former YWCA building in downtown Mason City and the second development of The River Apartments, which could break ground in the coming months.

"The reality is, if someone can’t find the housing they want … sometimes they just choose to live somewhere else," Mason City City Administrator Burnett said about the importance of housing in an interview with the Globe Gazette in November. "They can't picture themselves in the community."

Both the CDBG-CV grant application and final plat for the Stone Pillar Subdivision were approved unanimously by the Mason City City Council.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

