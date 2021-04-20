Mason City, Clear Lake law enforcement react to Chauvin trial

Can police departments and police unions be too defensive after an unarmed civilian is shot or killed by a law enforcement officer? (Example: Brooklyn Center police raising “Thin Blue Line” flag after Daunte Wright's death)

"We do a really tough job. When a police officer is involved, there’s always the rush to judgement and there’s not patience anymore and I think that’s the hard part. Sometimes there’s a little bit of a circling of the wagons in terms of taking care of our own people."

Do you think there are fair criticisms of the way law enforcement is currently done?

"I don’t know. Our system is not one you can replace overnight with a new system. We have to work as hard as we can as leaders today to leave it better than we found it. We need to work to provide equity and fairness ... I don’t know what the better system (is) ... Nobody has that answer because we’re so ingrained in what we do ... Changes need to be really intentional..."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the conversations that there’s been a lot of is, more money going toward other community resources such as mental health, substance treatment, those sorts of things, would be a big help. Do you think that would be beneficial for law enforcement?