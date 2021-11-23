 Skip to main content
Mason City city offices closed Thursday, Friday

Mason City Hall

Mason City Hall

 Lisa Grouette

City of Mason City offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Mason City Transit System and Region 2 Transit buses will not operate on Thanksgiving Day or Friday, Nov. 26.

There will be no garbage, recyclable or yard waste collection on Thursday or Friday. The make-up day for service for those that normally have pick-up on both Thursday and Friday of this week will be Wednesday, Nov. 24. No yard waste will be picked up on the make-up day for sanitation service.

As a reminder, yard waste service is tentatively scheduled to end for the season on Friday, Dec. 3 (weather permitting).

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at 421-3691 or the Transit Division at 421-3616.

