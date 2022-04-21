Mason City City Council take first steps towards River II apartments

Mason City's the River apartments have been a hit, with the over 120-unit complex becoming almost completely occupied shortly after its completion.

As a result, the Mason City City Council is gearing up to begin a second phase of the River apartments, and took steps to do so at is most recent city council meeting on Tuesday night.

The city is aiming to team up with Talon, LLC, the developers of the first River apartments, to create the River II apartments.

The new development will create 98 new units just west of the current River apartments along the Willow Creek and north of Jitters Coffee Bar.

It's brining more housing to the area, which is necessary," council member Will Symonds said. "I think this is a great thing for Mason City."

"That (housing) has been a focus of this council," council member Paul Adams said. "It's an area of town people want to live in, and it's important to have a thriving downtown."

The need for a second set of largescale housing units like the River was discusses by city administrator Aaron Burnett, who said that the need for housing in Mason City is critical.

"I know that the River apartments have a waiting list, it is a long waiting list," Burnett said. "The housing study that we continue to work with has highlighted a demand across the spectrum for housing."

The need is so critical that Burnett said he believes that the city will begin talking about a third phase of the River apartments immediately upon completion of phase two.

To create the residential complex, Mason City must first sell the lot owned by the city to Talon Development. The lot in question runs south of 2nd Street SW and east of S Washington Avenue, and the city council is aiming to sell the lot to Talon for $50,000.

Some of the land was also designated by the city as park space, but never actually converted into such, according to Burnett. The city's park board recommended to the city council to go ahead with the sale of the property to Talon, according to Burnett.

In addition, part of the lot is also designated as a flood plain, which created some issues in planning for development on the lot, according to Burnett.

To make the River II official, the city was required to set a public hearing date for the sale of the property and to enter into a development agreement with Talon. The date for the public hearing set unanimously by the city council for Tuesday, June 7.

"I can't imagine a better win-win," Burnett said of the development.

If the development agreement and sale of property are approved following the June, 7 public hearing, Burnett said Talon plans on moving "quickly" to break ground on the development, aiming to begin construction around a month and a half after the mitigation of the lot is complete.

The first River apartments broke ground in July of 2019, and has a quick turnaround of less than two years before Talon hosted the ribbing cutting of its new apartment complex in January of 2021.

Similar to the first development agreement, the city will offer Talon a 100% tax abatement over a 10-year period, which in 2021 was valued at $2.45 million.

Mason City Council approves step toward new 102-unit downtown apartment complex The council also heard about two other housing projects and plans to reconstruct Highway 65 in town.

Talon Development are a South Dakota based group responsible for the development of the first River apartments.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.