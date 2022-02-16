Mason City approves $128 million capital improvements plan

Mason City is in for five years of significant growth.

The Mason City Council reviewed the much discussed the five-year capital improvements plan in its council meeting on Tuesday night.

The plan consists of over $128 million in projects for the city to budget for over the next five years, with the plan kicking into place at the start of the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

In the fiscal year 2023, Mason City has over $30 million in improvements planned.

A few projects jump out on the capital improvement plan, and the one with the biggest price tag is the Mason City Municipal Airport terminal expansion project, which checks in with an investment total of $13 million over fiscal years 2023 and 2024. $11 million of that price tag will be covered by federal grants, and the city will use $2 million in general obligation bonds on the project.

The airport had 11 total projects listed in the capital improvement budget, including a $5.56 million runway pavement rehab project and a $1.18 million parking lot expansion project.

The parking lot and terminal building are budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year.

The next big ticket item on the capital improvement plan is the Highway 122 West reconstruction project. The city has listed a $11.15 million investment for the project between fiscal years 2023 and 2026, but that total may not even be scratching the surface.

Mason City Director of Finance Brent Hinson noted during the review period of the five-year plan that he believes the true price tag of the Highway 122 West reconstruction project will likely be "significantly higher" than $11 million.

Mason City Council plans $125M in capital improvement projects There are some major plans on the horizon for the Mason City Council, and those plans began …

The reason for putting it on the budget at all is to allow the city to be in a strong position to pursue state or federal grants if they become available for a large-scale infrastructure project like this one.

A late addition to the plan was $2.5 for improvements to the Riverwalk which will run along Willow Creek. Budgeting for that begins in fiscal year 2023, running through 2027 with $500,000 budgeted for every year.

Mason City adds $2.5 million for Riverwalk project At a recent meeting, Mason City council decided to add additional funding to the Riverwalk project.

The biggest year on Mason City's five-year plan is fiscal year 2026 which has over $39 million on the docket. Projects scheduled for 2026 include $5.5 million in EDR water treatment improvements, $10.4 million in water reclamation nutrient reductions and $1.67 million on the U.S. 65 reconstruction project.

In addition to the five-year capital improvement plan, the council also approved a change to the property tax levy for the 2023 fiscal year.

The property tax rate will see a slight decrease of $.03, going from $11.36 to $11.33 per $1,000. So, the owner of property in Mason City valued at $100,000 would pay $1,133 in property taxes starting fiscal year 2023.

"I just want to congratulate the staff in particular for all the hard work they did on this," council member John Jaszewski said. "I think I can speak for everyone that we are grateful for the work they put into this effort."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.