Mason City applies for grant to spur environmental cleanup, development

With an eye toward future development, Mason City will apply for a $500,000 federal grant that would allow it to assess local sites in need of environmental cleanup.

The City Council unanimously approved the application request by City Administrator Aaron Burnett at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The federal Brownfield Assessment Grants would allow the city to inventory any building or area that has potential environmental contaminants and assess any barriers to remediation.

"There are more around Mason City than you'd think," Burnett told the council.

Because it scores bonus points any time it applies for a federal grant, city officials indicated in its application that it's targeting Mason City's federal Opportunity Zone, which is its urban core south to Hwy. 18.

Burnett told the council it's forward looking because instead of waiting for a potential developer or even a commercial building or property owner to purchase a place and then discover environmental issues -- even something as commonplace as asbestos -- the city will be able to give the potential buyer an idea not only of what kind of environmental issue is tied to the building or land, but also what would need to be done to it.

Burnett referenced the "River II" project by Talon Development, which plans to construct a 133-unit housing complex near its first project just south of Southbridge Mall. The land upon which Talon plans to build was the site of a former foundry and required an environmental assessment. That has been completed as has two phases of cleanup.

The city would like to be able to provide the assessment up front to help remove barriers to growth through no cost to taxpayers, Burnett said.

With minimal comment, the council agreed. Any grant the city receives before July 1 will be added into its existing budget. Should it come after that, it will become part of the city's fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

In other business, the council approved a resolution hiring three new police officers. Two of the three candidates will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy beginning in January 2022. The third officer is already certified in Iowa and has completed academy training, said Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Brinkley said he hopes to further cut into his staffing shortfall with five other potential hires who are currently undergoing background checks. Should they all pass backgrounding and accept job offers, the department would have three openings remaining.

