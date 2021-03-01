Mason City alternate side parking ordinance is no more, for now

Soon enough, it'll be spring in Mason City. And on the first day of March city officials reminded residents of just that.

Monday morning, the city sent out a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett to let people know that "Effective immediately, the Alternate Side Parking ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will be suspended until further notice."

The release then goes on to state that "The City will send a notice to the local media outlets in the event the ordinance is reinstated" and that city officials will attempt to provide at least a 48-hour notice of the reinstatement before it happens.

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council will actually decide on another snow-related item.