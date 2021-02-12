Mason City altering services for Presidents Day

With the upcoming holiday on Monday, Mason City is making changing to some of its regular services.

In a press release on Thursday morning, City Administrator Aaron Burnett announced that city offices would be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and that the day's garbage collection would be pushed to Wednesday, Feb. 17.

However, the release did make clear that city transit services would maintain their usual routes. It also reiterated to residents that "citizens are asked to have their garbage and recyclables on the curb by 7 a.m. on the sanitation pick-up day."

The following day, Tuesday, the city council will hold its second meeting of the month at 7 p.m. That can be watched live via Zoom and afterward through the "MasonCity.net" website.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.