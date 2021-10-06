Mason City Airport expansion project sparking excitement in community

On Tuesday, the Mason City Municipal Airport hosted an open house to showcase the proposed options for the expansion project at the airport.

The airport is currently in the process of evaluating options for renovating the current terminal at the Mason City Airport. This has especially become a prevailing need due to United's service through SkyWest Airlines, offering daily 50-person flights to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

"The current terminal is not big enough to handle the capacity from United’s service," Mason City Airport manager David Sims explained. "It just can't handle 50 passengers."

To showcase the different options for renovations, Sims hosted an open house on Tuesday night, and he was pleased with the turnout.

"It's going good, we're getting a lot more public input than I thought we would," Sims said. "I'm glad to see the community taking interest in what's going on."

Many members of the North Iowa community came to look at the options for renovation and express their support for the project as a whole.

"I think it's great for the community," Sen. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, said. "It's huge, it really is. I've known of businesses that part of the reason they chose to be here is they have the ability to fly in and out."

"I think it's really exciting," Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said. "It's very exciting and much needed."

"I was pretty well convinced before I came that we needed a new facility, and now I'm very convinced," Mason City City Council member Tom Thoma said. "It'll add to the brand of the community, that we're progressive and doing well."

The project proposes three different options for renovation: expanding the current terminal, creating an entirely new terminal or doing nothing.

The option of "doing nothing" has already been ruled out, as even doing that would require somewhere between $2.3 to $4 million in FAA required upgrades.

That leaves renovating and expanding the current terminal or building a brand new terminal. When speaking with attendees of the open house, it was clear the building a brand new terminal was the more popular of the two options.

"Why not go with something that's going to be good, and big, and new and welcome people to Mason City in a great way," Thoma said. "I think a new facility is the way to go."

"To me, it makes the most economic sense for a new building," Schickel said. "But, I'm going to leave that to the airport commission."

The cost of renovating the current building is estimated to be less expensive than building a new terminal entirely, with renovations estimated to be between $8.5 and $11.5 million, while a constructing new building is estimated to cost between $10.8 to $14 million.

However, Sims says that renovating the existing building could lead to encountering unknown problems with the current building, while a new structure's costs can be more easily controlled.

There are also decisions to be made regarding a new terminal, with options to build it to the south or the west of the existing building.

Some felt strongly that it was better if the new building was built to the west of the existing one, because if it's built to the south then the existing building would need to be demolished.

"I want to see it go west," Dalena Barz said. "I think, just to keep things simple I'd like to see it go west ... I'm very excited about the project."

"I like the idea of a new terminal to the west," Bill Kyle, president of the North Iowa Air Service, said. "It doesn't require tearing this building down, it doesn't require relocating the parking lot and it'll be faster.

The project is still in the study phases, currently undergoing the environmental and historical reviews and is still on schedule to start designing this winter and begin construction next summer.

The project is required to be complete by May of 2024 for the $12 million in federal funding received to be used.

Sims said that if you were unable to attend the event on Tuesday night, there will be future opportunities for public comment and you submit comments via the Mason City Airport website.

