Mason City adds $2.5 million for Riverwalk project

Mason City is closing in on approving its budget and five-year capital improvements plan.

The Mason City Council met on Thursday evening with Mason City Director of Finance Brent Hinson to review the final changes to the budget. At the meeting, the council decided to add additional funding to the Riverwalk project.

Hinson said that $2.5 million was added to the five-year capital improvements plan to account for the possibility of expanding the Riverwalk over the years, according to Hinson.

$500,000 of the project will be budgeted for fiscal year 2023, all of which will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Another $400,000 will be funded using ARPA in fiscal year 2024, and $100,000 via local option sales tax. In total, $1.6 million of the Riverwalk enhancements are projected to be funded via local option sales tax over the five-year capital improvements plan.

One other change made to the five-year plan is a slight bump in sanitation rates.

The sanitation rate will be increased from 2.32% to 3% for the first four years of the five-year plan, and 2% for the final year.

"In the process of updating the cash flows for sanitation and looking at what we're running into for maintenance cost, I thought that was needed," Hinson said. "Doing small, steady rate increases is the best way to maintain good rates over time."

While the sanitation rate is set to see an increase in the five-year plan, Hinson said the city taxes and utilities is still set to have a net decrease in the proposed budget.

"Your 500-cubic-foot water user with a $100,000 house would go from, right now, paying $1,735.13 in city taxes and utilities to paying $1,728.57," Hinson said. "The trend is still the same, just slightly different."

Mason City's rate on water and sewer remain below the median for communities of over 10,000 people for nearly all of its rates, with the singular exception of residential water rates which is slightly above the median.

"I think it's a testament to the investments that have been made that the rates have stayed as competitive as they are," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said.

The council approved of all the changes made to the budget, and are now prepared to review the budget as a whole in a council meeting in the future.

The council will review a resolution to approve the the five-year capital improvements plan in its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.