Mason City 9/11 commemoration set for Saturday morning in Central Park

Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m., Mason City residents will be able to mark the time that changed everything.
That's according to retired Navy Capt. Joan Platz, who's working with with Dalena Barz and Alice Hanley of Alpha Media to coordinate a 20th anniversary 9/11 commemoration at Central Park in downtown Mason City.
According to a press release from the city, the ceremony will include: the joint Mason City Police & Fire Department Honor Guard, 800 flags displayed throughout the park and bell ringing by area churches.
"It's important to reflect on the courage of our first responders, who knowing how dangerous it can be, still volunteer. It is a good time for us to thank our Mason City first responders," Platz said in the release.
Platz then added that the day is personal for her because she was in the Pentagon on the day of the attacks in 2001.
"I was standing at my desk working when we got the call that a plane had hit a tower in New York. I worked in Naval aviation so the caller wanted to know if the Navy was missing a plane. Then we watched the second attack and shortly thereafter we felt the third attack," she said.
The event is set to last 30 minutes and will also be livestreamed on Alpha Media's Facebook page.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.