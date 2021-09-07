Mason City 9/11 commemoration set for Saturday morning in Central Park

Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m., Mason City residents will be able to mark the time that changed everything.

That's according to retired Navy Capt. Joan Platz, who's working with with Dalena Barz and Alice Hanley of Alpha Media to coordinate a 20th anniversary 9/11 commemoration at Central Park in downtown Mason City.

According to a press release from the city, the ceremony will include: the joint Mason City Police & Fire Department Honor Guard, 800 flags displayed throughout the park and bell ringing by area churches.

"It's important to reflect on the courage of our first responders, who knowing how dangerous it can be, still volunteer. It is a good time for us to thank our Mason City first responders," Platz said in the release.

Platz then added that the day is personal for her because she was in the Pentagon on the day of the attacks in 2001.