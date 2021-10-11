Martin Brower fined by Iowa DNR for April tributary spill in Mason City

After being found responsible for a tributary spill that occurred in Mason City in April, Martin Brower has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of $4,000, an administrative consent order from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

After receiving reports of discolored water in a nameless Chelsea Creek tributary on April 13, the DNR traced the issue back to Martin Brower, a McDonald's distribution center located at 2400 15th St. SW in Mason City.

The day prior, on April 12, Martin Brower employees said they hosed a spilled milkshake ingredient into a storm water intake, a release shared by the DNR that month said.

From there, the contaminated water made its way through the underground storm sewer system and into a tributary of Chelsea Creek on the southwest side of Mason City, tingeing it the color of milk.

While investigating, DNR Environmental Specialist Senior Jeremy Klatt took a lab sample at the site. While initial field tests showed "normal" dissolved oxygen and pH levels and low ammonia levels, further testing showed a "high biochemical oxygen demand five day (BOD5) and low ammonia concentration." The higher a BOD level, the less oxygen is available for aquatic life.

The initial DNR release stated the affected area, which lies along a popular walking and biking area, was a couple hundred yards long.

Martin Brower hired a contractor to remove contaminated water from the tributary which began the afternoon of April 14. DNR staff monitored the cleanup process.

"I don't think there was anything, or at least, not much living in that little section of that tributary, but Chelsea Creek will have bluegills, stuff like that in there, catfish ... but where this spill impacted was before Chelsea Creek," Klatt told the Globe Gazette in April. "They (Martin Brower) did get a contractor out there to take care of it all ... They went in there with like a vacuum truck to suck all that water out, so they did remove everything before it made its way to Chelsea Creek."

Martin Brower submitted a letter to the DNR on May 11 saying in the future it would "implement steps to ensure controls are in place to prevent future improper disposal of wastewater," the administrative consent order said.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

