Marco Rubio, Joni Ernst critical of Afghanistan withdrawal

Over 100 people gathered at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Monday to listen to a bevy of Republican politicians that included Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and more.
Afghanistan
The topic of the night was the developing situation in Kabul, Afghanistan, as it was announced earlier in the day that the United States had finished withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.
WASHINGTON — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Rubio and Ernst were both critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the withdrawal, claiming that the rushed exit was a poor plan.
"This is a product of two things: incompetence and blind arrogance," Rubio said of the Biden administration.
"I was physically ill when I was told that the last flight had left the Kabul airport... So how on earth are we going to extricate the Americans who are left behind," Ernst said. "There was no excuse for leaving a single man or woman behind."
Following the event, Ernst said that she had spoken with the family of Corporal Daegan Page, a native of Red Oak, Iowa, who was one of the 13 American soldiers killed in the bombing at the Kabul International Airport last Thursday.
"She (Page's grandmother) told me to tell everyone what an amazing young man Daegan was," Ernst said. "The family is really hurting right now, but they are very grateful for the expressions of love and support that the communities are sending."
China
Another hot topic on Monday night was the concern of China’s ever-growing presence on the global scene.
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke briefly to attendees, but spoke highly of Rubio’s knowledge and concern of China, even thanking him for the work he and the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence have already done.
Rubio would later speak about the threat of China, and was critical of both the Biden administration and American corporations for being too lenient with the country.
Specifically, Rubio took criticism of American companies doing business in China, and claims they are subjecting themselves to Chinese censorship, profiting from unethical labor camps and lobbying for the Chinese movement in Washington D.C.
“They (China) continue to cheat and steal, and we allow it,” Rubio said.
Rubio goes on to claim that CEOs of companies operating in China are coming back to the United States and lobbying to have certain restrictions against Chinese companies waived.
“’But we need you to go Washington and lobby your members of congress to not pass this or not do this,’” Rubio said. “And it’s working a charm for them, and it’s worked for a really long time.”
Rubio went on to propose that the United States should impose the same restrictions on Chinese companies in America, as the Chinese government imposes on American companies in China.
Future Plans
With a loaded cast of Republicans in attendance at the Monday night event, some were wondering if any of those speaking had news about their future plans.
Chair of the Iowa Republican Party Jeff Kaufmann spoke about Chuck Grassley, whose senate seat is up for election in 2022, saying that he believes Grassley is still as good a politician as anyone in the Republican Party.
Grassley himself later said he still has yet to decide on his plans for 2022.
Rubio’s future political career was also discussed. Following the event Rubio was asked if he plans to run for president again in 2024, but he said he hasn’t made that decision and is focusing on his current reelection bid for senate seat in Florida.
“I’m not having any conversations about running for president,” Rubio said. “I’m here to be supportive, and ultimately I don’t know what my life will look like in two years, not mention four years from now.”
Rubio ran for president in 2016, and finished third in the Iowa Republican Caucus with 23.1 percent of the vote.
Rubio and Ernst were the headline speakers of Monday night's event, but many Republican Party members and legislators spoke, including Chuck Grassley, House Speaker Pat Grassley, Rep. Randy Feenstra and former House Speaker Linda Upmeyer.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont