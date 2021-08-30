Marco Rubio, Joni Ernst critical of Afghanistan withdrawal

Over 100 people gathered at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Monday to listen to a bevy of Republican politicians that included Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and more.

Afghanistan

The topic of the night was the developing situation in Kabul, Afghanistan, as it was announced earlier in the day that the United States had finished withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

+2 Last troops exit Afghanistan WASHINGTON — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Rubio and Ernst were both critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the withdrawal, claiming that the rushed exit was a poor plan.

"This is a product of two things: incompetence and blind arrogance," Rubio said of the Biden administration.

"I was physically ill when I was told that the last flight had left the Kabul airport... So how on earth are we going to extricate the Americans who are left behind," Ernst said. "There was no excuse for leaving a single man or woman behind."

Following the event, Ernst said that she had spoken with the family of Corporal Daegan Page, a native of Red Oak, Iowa, who was one of the 13 American soldiers killed in the bombing at the Kabul International Airport last Thursday.