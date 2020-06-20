Main Avenue project in Clear Lake to begin early

Changes have been made to the Main Avenue street reconstruction and bike lane extension project in Clear Lake.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a change order this week for the project that would allow Wicks Construction, of Decorah, to start the project on July 6 instead of July 13, as well as modify the project’s phasing plan.
“The contractor’s concern is there’s not enough time in the spring, especially if we have a wet spring, to get all of the paving done and the sidewalks and driveways and street lighting, so this was their revised plan to get the project complete on time,” said Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm.
The project, awarded to Wicks Construction for nearly $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets. It will also include new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road.
The improvements are part of a multi-year project, which began in 2017, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished.
The project was initially scheduled to begin on July 13 after the city’s Fourth of July Celebration, but last month, organizers announced the festivities, like the parade, were canceled this year due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Petersburg said Wicks Construction would like to complete half the paving and all the utility improvements before this fall, which it’s hired various subcontractors to accomplish.
The contractor plans to start with improvements to Main Avenue between 18th and 20th streets in July, and then do 13th to 14th streets, before moving onto the stretch between 14th and 18th streets.
Petersburg said Wicks Construction would like to pave between 13th and 14th streets and between 16th and 20th streets before the end of fall, weather permitting.
“The more that’s paved with concrete this year the less temporary asphalt is installed, which the city will see a cost savings there, as well,” he said.
Temporary asphalt will be laid between 14th and 16th streets until the contractor returns in the spring of 2021 to finish paving.
Wicks Construction will also install new sidewalks and street lighting along the project next spring.
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
