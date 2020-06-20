Main Avenue project in Clear Lake to begin early

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Changes have been made to the Main Avenue street reconstruction and bike lane extension project in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a change order this week for the project that would allow Wicks Construction, of Decorah, to start the project on July 6 instead of July 13, as well as modify the project’s phasing plan.

“The contractor’s concern is there’s not enough time in the spring, especially if we have a wet spring, to get all of the paving done and the sidewalks and driveways and street lighting, so this was their revised plan to get the project complete on time,” said Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm.

The project, awarded to Wicks Construction for nearly $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets. It will also include new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road.

The improvements are part of a multi-year project, which began in 2017, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished.