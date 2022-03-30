Lori Meacham Ginapp announces run for CG County Supervisor

Another candidate has tossed her hat in the ring for the soon-to-be-vacant supervisor seat in Cerro Gordo County.

The newest candidate who will contend for the Democratic nomination in county District 3, is Lori Meacham Ginapp.

Meacham Ginapp is a native of Plymouth who spent 16 years working in the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's Office, in addition to spending five years on the Central Springs School Board.

Meacham Ginapp announced her candidacy because she believes that her more than a decade of experience working for the county gives her "a useful understanding of the workings of county government." If elected, Meacham Ginapp would "approach it as a full-time position with an increased availability to constituents."

If elected, Meacham Ginapp would be the first woman supervisor in Cerro Gordo County.

The Democratic Party nomination in the county's third District is already being contested by one other candidate, Mason City Council member Paul Adams, who announced his run in February.

On the Republican side, Don O'Connor is the only candidate seeking nomination for the District 3 seat.

The opportunity for Meacham Ginapp and Adams to run for the supervisor seat came about because of the redistricting of Cerro Gordo County, requiring new elections to be held for all three supervisor seats.

Currently, districts 1 and 3 both cover parts of Mason City — District 1, the western portion, and 3, the eastern portion. District 1 also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while District 3 contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District 2 contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current ones.

District 1 will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while District 3 will cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District 2 will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

Chris Watts, who represents District 3, was moved to District 1 in the new county districts, leaving an opening for a new supervisor in District 3.

Watts is now required to run in a primary against fellow supervisor Tim Latham in District 1. Both are two years into their four-year terms.

The third supervisor, Casey Callanan, is seeking reelection in District 2 and is currently the only candidate in that district to announce a bid for the seat.

The county supervisor primaries, where either Adams or Meacham Ginapp will be nominated, will be held on Tuesday, June 7. The following general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

