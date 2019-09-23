After more than 30 years of public service, current Mason City Parks and Recreation Board Member Don Nelson has decided to move on.
According to Nelson, who is now in his 80s, he wasn't hasty about making his choice.
"My decision was not an easy one; I have enjoyed my tenure on the City Council and the Mason City Parks and Recreation Board," he wrote in a letter.
Nelson was first elected to the Park Board in 2011 as a write-in candidate. He debated running again in 2015 until he was persuaded by the early stages of Mason City's River City Renaissance project.
"The city's proposed downtown development cinched it for me. I'm very excited about that and the role the Park Board might play. I want to be a part of that," Nelson said at the time.
MASON CITY | Don Nelson has served in volunteer and elected positions with the city for more…
You have free articles remaining.
Before being elected to the Park Board, Nelson served on the Mason City Council for 12 years, the Civil Service Commission for 12 years and the Building Advisory and Appeals Board for five years.
In that same letter, Nelson also tipped his cap to the Mason City residents that kept him interested in public service for three decades.
"It has been my pleasure and honor to serve the Mason City citizens for the past 20 years."
In the forthcoming Mason City Parks and Recreation Board elections, Jay Lala and Troy Levenhagen will be running.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.