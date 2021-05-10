Long-time Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson dies at 59

Once the announcement was made and the award bestowed, via Zoom, the city staff and council gave a round of applause for Jacobson and his department.

Monday morning, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel described the feeling of city officials as one of shock.

"It's going to leave a big hole," Schickel said. "Not only was he an outstanding finance director but he did a lot of other things."

On a more personal level, Schickel, who knew Jacobson for 20-plus years, said that one of the things he most appreciated Jacobson was his candor.

"In my position, you don’t always get a straight answer. And he would always give you the straight scoop. We’re just going to miss him terribly," Schickel said.

Burnett, who followed Jacobson as city administrator, praised him on multiple fronts.