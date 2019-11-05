{{featured_button_text}}
Voting day

Volunteers help a voter at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse polling location on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

North Iowans took to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their cities and school boards, and whether to spend their tax dollars on public projects. 

Here are the unofficial results of the contested races in the Globe Gazette's readership area. Keep checking back as more information is added throughout the night:

CERRO GORDO COUNTY

Election information is available on the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's page under the "Elections and Voting" tab on the left-hand side of the page. Note: Write-in vote results were not available.

Registered voters: 30,818

Ballots cast: 3,932

Percentage turnout: 12.76

MASON CITY:

Council-at-large

2,044 (73%) - Paul Adams (incumbent)

739 (27%) - Max F. Weaver

MESERVEY: 

Council-at-large (Vote for three) 

Write-in

Council-at-large (To fill vacancy) 

Write-in

PLYMOUTH:

Council-at-large (Vote for two)

Write-in

ROCK FALLS:

Mayor (To fill vacancy)

19 (32%) - Joanna Augustus

40 (68%) - Megan Quam

ROCKWELL: 

Council-at-large (Vote for two) 

125 (44%) - Brian Koob (incumbent)

59 (21%) - Wendy Perott

96 (34%) - Larry Wentz (incumbent)

SWALEDALE:

Mayor

Write in

VENTURA: 

Mayor (To fill vacancy)

Dustin M. Pachtinger

Joe Schmit

Council-at-large (Vote for three)

Cory Caldwell

Daryl Heinemann

John Quintus (incumbent)

Michael Thackery (incumbent)

CLEAR LAKE SCHOOLS:

Director-at-large (Vote for three)

8 (1%) - John Brady (incumbent)

242 (22%) - Chad E. Kuhlers (incumbent)

343 (31%) - Michael Moeller (incumbent)

299 (21%) - John Raymond

Public Measure A -- To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clear Lake Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund on and after January 1, 2031.

397 (89%) - Yes

49 (11%) - No

CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOLS: 

34 (39%) - Martin Coleman

54 (61%) - David Luett

GHV SCHOOLS:

Director At Large (Vote for two)

75 (30%) - Pamela Roberts

94 (37%) - Gene Toppin

83 (33%) - Kim Upmeyer

WEST FORK SCHOOLS: 

District One Director (Vote for one)

130 (44%) - Rob Heimbuch (incumbent)

157 (53%) - Jeffrey J. Tudor

District Two Director (Vote for one) 

Write in

FLOYD COUNTY

More information can be found on the Floyd County Auditor's website under the "Election and Voter Registration Information" tab.

Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?

530 (72%) - Yes 

207 (28%) - No

CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

Board Director (District Two) (South B) (Vote for no more than one): 

Martin Coleman

David Luett

CHARLES CITY:

City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): 

302 (21%) - Craig Hamm

312 (22%) - Phillip Knighten

349 (24%) - Phoebe Pittman

315 (22%) - Keith S. Starr

147 (10%) - Ann Teeter

CHARLES CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): 

451 (36%) - Janiece Bergland

437 (35%) - Robin Macomber

365 (29%) - Patricia Rottinghaus

SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC MEASURE: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?

557 (81%) - Yes

130 (19%) - No

COLWELL:

Mayor: 

Write-in

City council (Vote for no more than five): 

Write-in

FLOYD:

City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): 

Merlin Holtz

Cleone King

Michael Miller

Jeremy Stewart

MARBLE ROCK: 

City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): 

John P. Marzen

Chad Schriever

Kaylah Schweizer

NASHUA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

District Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): 

Write-in

NORTH BUTLER SCHOOLS UNINCORPORATED AREA:

School Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): 

Shelby Gallagher

Addison Johnson

School Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than one): 

John Endelman

Elizabeth Schroeder

OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT (part of the district is in Floyd County):

Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?

Yes

No

ROCKFORD:

Rockford public measure: Do you approve of the discontinuance of the Board of Trustees of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant and turning over the operation of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant to the Rockford City Council?

Yes

No

RUDD:

Mayor: 

Jeffrey C. Buland

Donna M. Lunsford

HANCOCK COUNTY

Further election information is available on the Hancock County Auditor's page.

BRITT:

Council (vote for three): 

Thomas Anderson

Curt Gast

Jay Ryerson

Stacy Swenson

Karrie S. Wallen

CORWITH:

Council (vote for three) 

Sharon Hankins

Cathy D. Lloyd

Scott A. Peterson

Bonita Schissel

Council (to fill vacancy) 

Write in

CRYSTAL LAKE

Mayor

Steven Hanna

Les Leibrand

Council (vote for three)

Laura Blocker

Duane Harms

Russell K. Helm

Loretta K. Oudekerk

GARNER:

Council (vote for two) 

Jennifer Breister

Glen Juhl

Marline K. Lewerke

Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one)

Don Bell

David J. Greiman

KLEMME:

Council (vote for two)

David Abele

Doug Taft

Daniel Wolf

WODEN:

Council (vote for two)

Write in

GHV SCHOOL DISTRICT:

School board director-at-large (vote for two): 

Pamela J. Roberts

Gene Toppin

Kim Upmeyer

MITCHELL COUNTY

Election information is available through the Mitchell County Auditor's webpage on the Iowa Secretary of State site.

CARPENTER:

Mayor (vote for one) 

write-in

Council (vote for five)

write-ins

ORCHARD:

Mayor (vote for one)

Write-in

Council (vote for three)

Write-ins

OSAGE:

Council at-large (vote for one)

Chrystal Berche

Darla Olson

RICEVILLE:

Mayor (vote for one)

Write-in

ST ANSGAR:

Mayor

Keith N. Horgen

Norman E. Johnson

OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?

No

Yes

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Election information is available on the Winnebago County Auditor's website through the elections tab at the bottom of the page.

BUFFALO CENTER:

City council (vote for three)

Jared Bechler

Ricardo Garcia

Janell Martini

Tanner Weaver

Debra Wirth

FOREST CITY:

City council at large (vote for one)

Kip Murphy

Karl Wooldridge

SCARVILLE: 

City council (vote for three)

Write in

THOMPSON:

Mayor 

Daniel W. Newton

Dan Swearingen

City council (vote for three)

Cara Chapman

Troy Fleener

Todd Hughes

Stacy Willert

FOREST CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Director of District One (vote for one)

Keila Buffington

Beth Clouse

ALGONA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Director-at-large (vote for four)

Eric Baker

Andrea Louscher Vinci

Todd Louwagie

Tom Nugent

Brent Owen

Director-at-large (to fill vacancy) (vote for one)

Rodney J. Davis

Bill Farnham

Michael C. Schlievert

WORTH COUNTY

Election information is available on the Worth County Auditor's website through the elections tab at the bottom of the page.

FERTILE:

Mayor

Nick Bailey

Joyce C. Russell (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than two)

Deena Biretz

Cynthia A. Peters (incumbent)

Ronald Rachut (incumbent)

HANLONTOWN: 

Mayor

Andrew Althof

Linda K. McMullin

Richard Scholbrock (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than five)

Crystal Brower (incumbent)

Janet Fellin (incumbent)

Samuel J. Fellin

Linda H. Fulton (incumbent)

Scott E. Hakes (incumbent)

Julie Lossee

Shannon Warren

KENSETT:

Mayor

Write in

City council (vote for no more than three)

LaRue Douglas

David Heiken (incumbent)

Herb Thompson

Kris Woltzen (incumbent)

NORTHWOOD: 

Mayor

Write in

CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT:

District Two, South B (vote for no more than one)

Martin Coleman

David Luett (incumbent)

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT SCHOOL DISTRICT:

At-large (vote for no more than three): 

John Anderson (incumbent)

Larry S. Hovey (incumbent)

Cindy Pangburn (incumbent)

Blake Severson

