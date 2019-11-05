North Iowans took to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their cities and school boards, and whether to spend their tax dollars on public projects.
Here are the unofficial results of the contested races in the Globe Gazette's readership area. Keep checking back as more information is added throughout the night:
CERRO GORDO COUNTY
Election information is available on the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's page under the "Elections and Voting" tab on the left-hand side of the page. Note: Write-in vote results were not available.
Registered voters: 30,818
Ballots cast: 3,932
Percentage turnout: 12.76
MASON CITY:
Council-at-large
2,044 (73%) - Paul Adams (incumbent)
739 (27%) - Max F. Weaver
MESERVEY:
Council-at-large (Vote for three)
Write-in
Council-at-large (To fill vacancy)
Write-in
PLYMOUTH:
Council-at-large (Vote for two)
Write-in
ROCK FALLS:
Mayor (To fill vacancy)
19 (32%) - Joanna Augustus
40 (68%) - Megan Quam
ROCKWELL:
Council-at-large (Vote for two)
125 (44%) - Brian Koob (incumbent)
59 (21%) - Wendy Perott
96 (34%) - Larry Wentz (incumbent)
SWALEDALE:
Mayor
Write in
VENTURA:
Mayor (To fill vacancy)
Dustin M. Pachtinger
Joe Schmit
Council-at-large (Vote for three)
Cory Caldwell
Daryl Heinemann
John Quintus (incumbent)
Michael Thackery (incumbent)
CLEAR LAKE SCHOOLS:
Director-at-large (Vote for three)
8 (1%) - John Brady (incumbent)
242 (22%) - Chad E. Kuhlers (incumbent)
343 (31%) - Michael Moeller (incumbent)
299 (21%) - John Raymond
Public Measure A -- To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clear Lake Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund on and after January 1, 2031.
397 (89%) - Yes
49 (11%) - No
CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOLS:
34 (39%) - Martin Coleman
54 (61%) - David Luett
GHV SCHOOLS:
Director At Large (Vote for two)
75 (30%) - Pamela Roberts
94 (37%) - Gene Toppin
83 (33%) - Kim Upmeyer
WEST FORK SCHOOLS:
District One Director (Vote for one)
130 (44%) - Rob Heimbuch (incumbent)
157 (53%) - Jeffrey J. Tudor
District Two Director (Vote for one)
Write in
FLOYD COUNTY
More information can be found on the Floyd County Auditor's website under the "Election and Voter Registration Information" tab.
Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
530 (72%) - Yes
207 (28%) - No
CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Board Director (District Two) (South B) (Vote for no more than one):
Martin Coleman
David Luett
CHARLES CITY:
City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three):
302 (21%) - Craig Hamm
312 (22%) - Phillip Knighten
349 (24%) - Phoebe Pittman
315 (22%) - Keith S. Starr
147 (10%) - Ann Teeter
CHARLES CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two):
451 (36%) - Janiece Bergland
437 (35%) - Robin Macomber
365 (29%) - Patricia Rottinghaus
SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC MEASURE: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?
557 (81%) - Yes
130 (19%) - No
COLWELL:
Mayor:
Write-in
City council (Vote for no more than five):
Write-in
FLOYD:
City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three):
Merlin Holtz
Cleone King
Michael Miller
Jeremy Stewart
MARBLE ROCK:
City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than two):
John P. Marzen
Chad Schriever
Kaylah Schweizer
NASHUA SCHOOL DISTRICT:
District Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one):
Write-in
NORTH BUTLER SCHOOLS UNINCORPORATED AREA:
School Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one):
Shelby Gallagher
Addison Johnson
School Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than one):
John Endelman
Elizabeth Schroeder
OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT (part of the district is in Floyd County):
Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?
Yes
No
ROCKFORD:
Rockford public measure: Do you approve of the discontinuance of the Board of Trustees of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant and turning over the operation of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant to the Rockford City Council?
Yes
No
RUDD:
Mayor:
Jeffrey C. Buland
Donna M. Lunsford
HANCOCK COUNTY
Further election information is available on the Hancock County Auditor's page.
BRITT:
Council (vote for three):
Thomas Anderson
Curt Gast
Jay Ryerson
Stacy Swenson
Karrie S. Wallen
CORWITH:
Council (vote for three)
Sharon Hankins
Cathy D. Lloyd
Scott A. Peterson
Bonita Schissel
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write in
CRYSTAL LAKE
Mayor
Steven Hanna
Les Leibrand
Council (vote for three)
Laura Blocker
Duane Harms
Russell K. Helm
Loretta K. Oudekerk
GARNER:
Council (vote for two)
Jennifer Breister
Glen Juhl
Marline K. Lewerke
Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one)
Don Bell
David J. Greiman
KLEMME:
Council (vote for two)
David Abele
Doug Taft
Daniel Wolf
WODEN:
Council (vote for two)
Write in
GHV SCHOOL DISTRICT:
School board director-at-large (vote for two):
Pamela J. Roberts
Gene Toppin
Kim Upmeyer
MITCHELL COUNTY
Election information is available through the Mitchell County Auditor's webpage on the Iowa Secretary of State site.
CARPENTER:
Mayor (vote for one)
write-in
Council (vote for five)
write-ins
ORCHARD:
Mayor (vote for one)
Write-in
Council (vote for three)
Write-ins
OSAGE:
Council at-large (vote for one)
Chrystal Berche
Darla Olson
RICEVILLE:
Mayor (vote for one)
Write-in
ST ANSGAR:
Mayor
Keith N. Horgen
Norman E. Johnson
OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?
No
Yes
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Election information is available on the Winnebago County Auditor's website through the elections tab at the bottom of the page.
BUFFALO CENTER:
City council (vote for three)
Jared Bechler
Ricardo Garcia
Janell Martini
Tanner Weaver
Debra Wirth
FOREST CITY:
City council at large (vote for one)
Kip Murphy
Karl Wooldridge
SCARVILLE:
City council (vote for three)
Write in
THOMPSON:
Mayor
Daniel W. Newton
Dan Swearingen
City council (vote for three)
Cara Chapman
Troy Fleener
Todd Hughes
Stacy Willert
FOREST CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Director of District One (vote for one)
Keila Buffington
Beth Clouse
ALGONA SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Director-at-large (vote for four)
Eric Baker
Andrea Louscher Vinci
Todd Louwagie
Tom Nugent
Brent Owen
Director-at-large (to fill vacancy) (vote for one)
Rodney J. Davis
Bill Farnham
Michael C. Schlievert
WORTH COUNTY
Election information is available on the Worth County Auditor's website through the elections tab at the bottom of the page.
FERTILE:
Mayor
Nick Bailey
Joyce C. Russell (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than two)
Deena Biretz
Cynthia A. Peters (incumbent)
Ronald Rachut (incumbent)
HANLONTOWN:
Mayor
Andrew Althof
Linda K. McMullin
Richard Scholbrock (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than five)
Crystal Brower (incumbent)
Janet Fellin (incumbent)
Samuel J. Fellin
Linda H. Fulton (incumbent)
Scott E. Hakes (incumbent)
Julie Lossee
Shannon Warren
KENSETT:
Mayor
Write in
City council (vote for no more than three)
LaRue Douglas
David Heiken (incumbent)
Herb Thompson
Kris Woltzen (incumbent)
NORTHWOOD:
Mayor
Write in
CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT:
District Two, South B (vote for no more than one)
Martin Coleman
David Luett (incumbent)
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT SCHOOL DISTRICT:
At-large (vote for no more than three):
John Anderson (incumbent)
Larry S. Hovey (incumbent)
Cindy Pangburn (incumbent)
Blake Severson
