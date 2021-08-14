 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: Manly Mayor Regan Banks swears at councilor during meeting
LISTEN NOW: Manly Mayor Regan Banks swears at councilor during meeting

Manly City Hall

This year's auditor's report found improper payments to Manly Mayor Regan Banks and said the city's arrangement with the fire department "appears to violate the Iowa Constitution."

 Jared McNett

An improper payment of $150 to Manly Mayor Regan Banks has become a significant point of controversy over the past two months.

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's office's audit of the city of Manly cited Banks for receiving three separate $50 payments for meetings canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, totaling $150. The auditor's office recommended in its report that the city should seek reimbursement. 

At the time, Banks said that he intended to reimburse the city and was not even aware of the payments until a few months before the state audit.

Now, it's been nearly two months since the state audit was released, and Banks has yet to reimburse the city, to the consternation of community members, who have begun to speak up about it.

Manly City Council member Richard Baird brought the issue up at the most recent city council meeting on Aug. 3. Banks responded by saying he was not at fault, the person who "wrote the check" needed to be talked to, and that his lawyer is investigating how he had received the payments in the first place.

Banks added that he wouldn't take any more questions until the investigation by his lawyer is complete.

Shortly after the minute-long conversation, Banks can be heard muttering the phrase "stupid a--" in a recording of the meeting made by the city and requested by the Globe Gazette.

Warning: This audio contains explicit language in the final 30 seconds of the recording. 

Baird said in an interview with the Globe after the meeting that he's disappointed in how the mayor has handled the situation and wishes only for the city to be in compliance with the state.

"I strongly believe how the mayor handed the issue was very inappropriate and in poor judgment," Baird said. "All I wanted to do is have the city in compliance with the requirements set forward by the auditor's office."

According to Baird, a third party anonymously gave the city $150 to cover the reimbursement cost, but it's unclear if that money can be accepted by the city or not. 

When the Globe Gazette reached out to Banks for comment, he hung up after hearing what the phone call was in reference to and did not respond to any follow-up calls.

Baird and another city employee who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation said that outbursts and name-calling from Banks are not uncommon, even at city council meetings.

"I'm not after the mayor, but this is about the third time he's really blown up at people," Baird said. "Like I said, it just seemed very inappropriate."

Such a "blow up" happened later on in the same meeting, when a discussion about the police department got heated, and a member of the audience spoke up in defense of council member Mary Durner. After Banks asked her not to speak unless called upon, he had her thrown out of the city council meeting.

While being removed, the audience member shouted, "You've paid that $150 back? Lord knows the town wants to know" at Banks.

An attendee at the Manly City Council is removed by Mayor Regan Banks. 

This is Banks' second stint as mayor of Manly, winning his first election in 2003 and serving until 2007. Banks again became mayor in 2017, winning a special election and then winning re-election in 2020. Banks' current term ends in 2023. 

Banks also serves as the youth director of the North Iowa Youth Center in Mason City. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

