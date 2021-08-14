LISTEN NOW: Manly Mayor Regan Banks swears at councilor during meeting

Banks added that he wouldn't take any more questions until the investigation by his lawyer is complete.

Shortly after the minute-long conversation, Banks can be heard muttering the phrase "stupid a--" in a recording of the meeting made by the city and requested by the Globe Gazette.

Baird said in an interview with the Globe after the meeting that he's disappointed in how the mayor has handled the situation and wishes only for the city to be in compliance with the state.

"I strongly believe how the mayor handed the issue was very inappropriate and in poor judgment," Baird said. "All I wanted to do is have the city in compliance with the requirements set forward by the auditor's office."

According to Baird, a third party anonymously gave the city $150 to cover the reimbursement cost, but it's unclear if that money can be accepted by the city or not.

When the Globe Gazette reached out to Banks for comment, he hung up after hearing what the phone call was in reference to and did not respond to any follow-up calls.

Baird and another city employee who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation said that outbursts and name-calling from Banks are not uncommon, even at city council meetings.