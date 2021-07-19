Linda Upmeyer pushing for more women involvement in Iowa Republican Party

Upmeyer hopes that she and the Build the Bench Program will help find more women hoping to get involved in government at the city, county and state level and help those women run successful campaigns for elected positions.

“Hopefully, as I travel the state, I will meet people and be able to send this message,” Upmeyer said. “I’m certainly here to help find solutions, answer questions and guide women every step of the way.”

In 2016, Upmeyer became the first woman to serve as Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, a role she held until 2020. That lack of female representation in government is what Upmeyer says drove her to begin the Build the Bench Program.

Upmeyer reflected on her time serving in government, remembering just how few women were involved throughout her career.

“Oftentimes, women are the ones out there looking for candidates for these jobs, but they forget to look in the mirror sometimes and need to be reminded that they can be great candidates themselves,” Upmeyer said. “We need more women to step up and lead.”

Upmeyer named a few women involved in local Iowa government as excellent examples of people to look up to and be inspired to run for elected positions.