League of Women Voters chapter starting up in North Iowa

On Nov. 13, the League of Women Voters held an informational meeting to gain members to create a chapter in the area.

According to its mission statement, the organization encourages “informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy” while maintaining nonpartisanship.

“What I’ve seen in the last few years, there is so much partisanship,” said Jennifer Ramaeker, who is working to establish the chapter. “I think we lose sight that we’re all working toward the same goal.”

Deborah Turner, the 20th and current national league president, Nancy Halvorson, Iowa vice president and Carolyn Klaus, Story County president, attended the meeting as speakers. The three presented about the organization and held a Q&A session after.

The meeting saw a diverse group of attendees, including roughly 35 men and women aged 17-80 with varying political parties and jobs. During the meeting, they compiled a list of about 31 individuals interested in joining the chapter.

INTERESTED IN JOINING? Those who want more information or are interested in joining the organization can reach out to Ramaeker at jrramaeker@gmail.com, Anne Mason at annemason50401@gmail.com or Lund at luvshoes@live.com.

“Our goal is to unify and find our common ground,” said Ramaeker. “One of the reasons we had so many people I think is because I think people are sick of the divisive fighting, and this is a grass-roots group that is getting back to basics.”

Each league includes a governing board with separate committees. Ramaeker hopes this chapter will have lobbying and education committees.

This chapter would work to educate surrounding communities on why it is important to vote, how to vote, how to know who to vote for based on your and candidates’ values, etc.

Through this chapter, Ramaeker also wants to have the opportunity to partner with local schools and clubs to educate them on voting.

“We have failed to do as much as we can to educate our students and community on the importance of voting,” member Nancy Lund said.

As a result of the first meeting, eight individuals gathered to fill out a membership application to send to the state organization. They decided this chapter would cover the eight to nine counties in North Iowa.

Hoping to have been accepted as an official charter member, the group is looking at Jan. 8 for their next meeting where they will elect officers.

“It’s incredible what these women went through for you and I to be able to vote, and we’re just not done yet,” Ramaeker said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0