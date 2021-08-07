Lack of funds finds Alexander in troubled waters with DNR

In 2018, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported that the city of Alexander must either install a wastewater treatment facility or upgrade the septic systems of all homes in the city to be in compliance with the Clean Water Act of 1972.
Because many homes in Alexander are over 100 years old, they were using outdated septic systems to filter their wastewater. When the DNR studied ground water and streams in the area, it found unacceptable levels of bacteria in the water as a result of the out-of-date septic systems.
“We told them that this needs to get fixed and we’ll work with you to get this fixed,” David Miller, a field officer with the DNR, said. “Alexander came back and said, 'We aren’t fixing this because we don’t have any money.'”
Because Alexander, which has a population around 160, according to Mayor Thomas Schear, qualified for Iowa’s disadvantaged community plan, the DNR couldn’t force the city to become complaint if it would bankrupt them, which Alexander was claiming it would.
Qualifying for the disadvantaged community plan means that the ratio of the total annual project costs per household in the town to the median household income (MHI) must be at least greater than one percent. If it the total annual project cost per household to the MHI is equal to or exceeds two percent, then towns automatically qualify.
Being a part of this program is not a free pass to not become compliant, Miller pointed out. Instead, it just gives cities more flexibility.
In an effort to become compliant with the Clean Water Act, the city of Alexander entered into an administrative consent order with the DNR in 2018.
In the fall of 2020, as part of the original consent order, the city of Alexander was required to provide the DNR with an alternative information compliance plan (AICP), which is essentially a plan of how Alexander would become compliant with the Clean Water Act, and when it would be able to do so.
Alexander’s proposed plan was for homeowners in the city to upgrade their septic systems either when they sold their homes, as required by time of transfer laws in Iowa, or, when the septic systems were found to be “broken beyond repair.”
The DNR declared this effort by the city of Alexander not satisfactory and required the city to create a new and more viable plan for the necessary upgrades.
“Some of these homes may not be sold for 20 or 30 years,” Miller said. “What they said to us was that they would upgrade faster than time of transfer and that they would give us a schedule… That is not what we were looking for.”
To give Alexander more time to come up with a satisfactory AICP, the DNR updated the administrative consent order.
According to Alexander Mayor Schear, the city can’t afford to pay for any of these septic system upgrades themselves, which is why they proposed the AICP they did in 2020.
“As a town, we are broke,” Mayor Schear said.
Mayor Schear went on to elaborate that as a small town, they do not have the resources to invest in projects like this. Schear said that Alexander can't even afford to hire a city engineer.
In Alexander’s most recent city council meeting on Tuesday, the council members agreed to pass an ordinance requiring all homes within the city to have the mandatory septic upgrades by Dec. of 2024.
This new ordinance is a step in the right direction, but according to Miller, there is still work to be done.
The city still needs to officially submit a new AICP to the DNR outlining the new ordinance, showing how the city plans on enforcing the ordinance and proving to the DNR that financially, this plan is the only way for the city to become compliant.
Miller said that at this time he was unaware of the ordinance passed by the Alexander City Council, and that the DNR has yet to receive an updated AICP, or any other information from the city.
According to Mayor Schear, nearly 30 of the around 66 homes in Alexander have already gotten the required upgrades, and by 2024, all homes in the city will be compliant with the Clean Water Act.
The city of Alexander will have until September of this year to submit a new AICP to the DNR for review.
