Lack of funds finds Alexander in troubled waters with DNR

According to Alexander Mayor Schear, the city can’t afford to pay for any of these septic system upgrades themselves, which is why they proposed the AICP they did in 2020.

“As a town, we are broke,” Mayor Schear said.

Mayor Schear went on to elaborate that as a small town, they do not have the resources to invest in projects like this. Schear said that Alexander can't even afford to hire a city engineer.

In Alexander’s most recent city council meeting on Tuesday, the council members agreed to pass an ordinance requiring all homes within the city to have the mandatory septic upgrades by Dec. of 2024.

This new ordinance is a step in the right direction, but according to Miller, there is still work to be done.

The city still needs to officially submit a new AICP to the DNR outlining the new ordinance, showing how the city plans on enforcing the ordinance and proving to the DNR that financially, this plan is the only way for the city to become compliant.

Miller said that at this time he was unaware of the ordinance passed by the Alexander City Council, and that the DNR has yet to receive an updated AICP, or any other information from the city.