Klemme senator, Dennis Guth, among Iowa sponsors of term limit legislation

Consider this week in U.S. politics, the first full week with a new presidential administration and a new Congress, a week partly about term limits.
Earlier in the week, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, re-introduced legislation calling for a constitutional amendment that would prohibit senators from serving more than two six-year terms and limit U.S. representatives to three two-year terms. Cruz was elected to a second term in 2018.
"The rise of political careerism in today’s Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies," Cruz was quoted in a Dallas Morning News article as saying. "I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable."
Such legislation has seen new support at the state level as well.
On Tuesday, the advocacy group "U.S. Term Limits" shared a press release announcing that Iowa Sen. Zach Whiting, a Republican from Spirit Lake, was calling on Iowa to join other states in pushing for a convention to make congressional term limits a part of the U.S. Constitution. Among the co-sponsors of that bill: Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme.
"I'm interested in it because I think, sometimes when a senator or rep has been for 40 years, it’s time for new blood," Guth said. According to him, the only way to make that equitable is to put a cap on how long people can possibly serve for.
Guth, who has served in the Iowa Senate since 2013, said his thinking has changed on what kind of cap there should be for term lengths.
"I use to say 12 years, I think I might extend it to 16 years," he said.
A farmer from the more rural Hancock County, Guth said he doesn't think that having term limits would fix all the problems of modern-day legislating, but it would help offer something different.
"An incumbent does have name recognition and quite an advantage every time. So it gives people that don’t have the exposure a little bit of a chance. And it get fresh ideas out there," he said. "Sometimes ideas get entrenched."
During the 2020 Democratic primaries, Tom Steyer, a billionaire from California, made term limits one of his signature issues.
When asked by the Globe Gazette in January 2020 whether or not term limits would risk further weakening the legislative branch while bolstering the executive, Steyer recognized that that is a legitimate concern but said that term limits are something that need to happen.
"The question is can we set the term limits long enough so that we get the expertise but it doesn’t turn into a permanent job," Steyer said.
The U.S. Term Limits' press release shared polling from McLaughlin & Associates (a Republican-affiliated firm) which found that 75% of likely voters in Iowa support term limits on Congress.
As the U.S. Federal Register points out, there would need to be a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of the state legislatures for term limits to become part of the U.S. Constitution. None of the existing 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution have come through such conventions.
