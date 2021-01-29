Klemme Sen. Dennis Guth among sponsors of term limits bill

"I'm interested in it because I think, sometimes when a senator or rep has been for 40 years, it’s time for new blood," Guth said. According to him, the only way to make that equitable is to put a cap on how long people can possibly serve for.

Guth, who has served in the Iowa Senate since 2013, said his thinking has changed on what kind of cap there should be for term lengths.

"I used to say 12 years, I think I might extend it to 16 years," he said.

A farmer from the more rural Hancock County, Guth said he doesn't think that having term limits would fix all the problems of modern-day legislating, but it would help offer something different.

"An incumbent does have name recognition and quite an advantage every time. So it gives people that don’t have the exposure a little bit of a chance. And it get fresh ideas out there," he said. "Sometimes ideas get entrenched."

During the 2020 Democratic primaries, Tom Steyer, a billionaire from California, made term limits one of his signature issues.