Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available in Cerro Gordo County

With that shipment, Hanft said that the county will have more than 2,000 doses of primary doses of vaccine it will be giving out over the course of this week. He said that on Wednesday, about 802 doses went out. Friday that number will bump up to 815 and then the 900 doses at the clinic on Saturday.

As more doses become available, Hanft said that it's important for demand to remain high as well so that the population can be covered and so that public health can hit the vaccination thresholds it needs to hit in order to continue receiving vaccine shipments.

"The biggest concern is we see a taper and people don’t get the vaccine so I like to see the demand remain high. I hope that the demand doesn’t drop off as the increased number of doses goes up," Hanft said at the press conference.

One group that Hanft said he hopes continues to show interest in getting vaccinated is the 65 and older cohort. He said the latest he's seen is that about 28% of the 65 and older population in the county has gotten fully vaccinated.

"We’ll start to see those numbers climb hopefully," Hanft said.

