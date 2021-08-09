 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Jaszewski to run again for Fourth Ward Mason City Council seat
0 comments
alert top story

John Jaszewski to run again for Fourth Ward Mason City Council seat

{{featured_button_text}}
John Jaszewski

Jaszewski

John Jaszewski, the Mason City council member for the town's Fourth Ward, announced he will run for re-election on Nov. 2. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jaszewski is in his fourth term as representative of Mason City's Fourth Ward though previous terms have been non-consecutive and between the years of 1993 and 2009. That district mostly encompasses land west of South Federal Avenue and south of Fourth Street Southwest

Outside of city council, Jaszewski has worked as a videographer and he makes recurring afternoon appearances on the local radio station KCMR. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News