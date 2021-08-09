John Jaszewski to run again for Fourth Ward Mason City Council seat

John Jaszewski, the Mason City council member for the town's Fourth Ward, announced he will run for re-election on Nov. 2.
Jaszewski is in his fourth term as representative of Mason City's Fourth Ward though previous terms have been non-consecutive and between the years of 1993 and 2009. That district mostly encompasses land west of South Federal Avenue and south of Fourth Street Southwest.
Outside of city council, Jaszewski has worked as a videographer and he makes recurring afternoon appearances on the local radio station KCMR.
