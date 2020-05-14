Jobless benefits paid Iowans top $800 million

Iowa workers idled by the coronavirus economic shutdown have collected more than $800 million in unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit the state in March, according to Iowa Workforce Development data.
The federal government has paid $547.3 million in jobless benefits and the state has paid nearly $293.2 million.
The surge in job losses brought on mandated business and school closings, however, has begun to subsidize as restrictions are lifted and more retail establishments reopen. .
Even so, unemployment benefits paid to jobless workers remain high, with 16,735 claims filed during the week that ended Saturday, according to an Iowa Workforce Development report released Thursday.
That total is down from the 24,693 filed the previous week and well below the weekly peak of 64,194 in April.
Workforce officials said Thursday the past week’s claims included 15,411 from individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.
The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 191,257.
Unemployment benefits totaled $52.9 million for the same week, bringing the total paid since the week of March 15-21 to nearly $293.2 million, state officials reported.
Industries hit hardest with jobless claims in the past week were manufacturing (4,065); self-employed, independent contractors and other non-specified categories (2,103); health care and social assistance (1,865); accommodation and food services (1,269); and retail trade (1,133).
More than $108.2 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid the past week.
Since April 4, the federal government has paid $547,345,200 in jobless benefits in Iowa.
More than $7 million was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in the week ending May 2.
Officials with the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that nearly 3 million Americans filed claims for state and federal jobless benefits last week, pushing the number of benefit seekers to about 36.5 million over the past two months.
The April unemployment rate nationally was 14.7 percent, while the latest Iowa jobless rate reported for March was 3.7 percent. But state officials expected that to be higher when a new report comes out later this month.
Beginning Friday, restaurants, hair salons, barbershops and other on premise businesses closed for about two months in Iowa’s 22 counties hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak will begin to reopen, with restrictions similar to what the rest of the state has been experiencing since May 1.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and state Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday that positive COVID-19 test results have stabilized enough that Iowans can move into the recovery phase of reopening the economy but under strict compliance with social-distancing and sanitary guidelines.
Bars, casinos, indoor theaters and other businesses must remain closed until at least May 27, the governor said.
For more information on the data for this week’s unemployment claims, visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.
