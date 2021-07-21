Jim Carlin talks campaign for U.S. Senate

Issues with Democratic Party

Carlin accused the Democratic Party of attempting to take away freedom from America and American citizens.

“The government is on a path and trajectory that is taking away constitutional freedoms,” Carlin said. “The right to defend yourself, your self-expression, your religious freedom, the value of the money you earn, all of these things collectively which strips people of their freedom.”

Carlin said that the Democrats in federal government are currently attempting to remove voter ID laws and American’s second amendment rights under President Joe Biden. Carlin also claims that the Democratic Party is trying to reconfigure the Supreme Court to give the party a majority.

“If you don’t have the majority in the Supreme Court, you just make up new rules until you have the majority,” Carlin said. “Joe Biden has talked about that. The Democratic Party has talked about that.”

Most egregious of all, according to Carlin, is the inflation being triggered from “massive” infrastructure bills, raising taxes that middle-class families won’t be able to pay.