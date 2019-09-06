During a visit to Mason City on Friday, Jill Biden made the case for why her husband, former-Vice President Joe Biden, should be the Democratic nominee for president.
"Joe really is the perfect person to run this time," she said in an interview following a public appearance where people crammed into her husband's campaign office in Mason City and lined up for selfies with her after her short speech.
She said Joe Biden is "known for bringing people together."
The long-time community college professor also made a stop at North Iowa Area Community College, where she visited the diesel technology and health departments.
She said the diesel program was "so amazing," and she enjoyed meeting the nursing instructors and students.
The former second lady said as she has been on the campaign trail, she has made a point of visiting schools -- community colleges in particular -- to talk about her husband's plan "to lift up the profession of teaching."
Joe Biden wants to give teachers more money through Title 1 and provide funds for mental health and counseling services, she said.
He also plans to expand free community college, according to Jill Biden.
"It's working and we can do it on a national scale," said Biden, who has been a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009.
Joe Biden is still in the lead in the polls over Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), his main rivals for the Democratic nomination. However, that gap has narrowed since he announced his candidacy in April.
Jill Biden said two years ago people began approaching her at the grocery store, on the street and at the airport, saying, "Tell your husband to run. Joe needs to run."
Then came the United the White rally in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist drove a car into a group of counter-protesters, killing one of them and injuring 19 others.
Jill Biden said President Trump's statement about there being "good people on both sides" where what prompted her husband to seriously consider running for the 2020 Democratic nomination.
