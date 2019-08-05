A little more than nine months after to losing nine-term Republican congressman Steve King, Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten has announced he's ready for a possible rematch in Iowa's 4th Congressional District.
Early Monday morning Scholten declared his campaign for the 2020 race against King, who beat the former minor league pitcher by 3.3% in 2018.
Support for Scholten's bid came immediately.
Democracy for America, a progressive political action committee out of Vermont with 1 million national members, announced its endorsement by saying "We’re excited to endorse Scholten on day one of his rematch against King because we know that he will always stand tall for the people of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District and our shared progressive values."
In response to the announcement, Scholten said, "Our campaign is proud to earn Democracy for America’s endorsement, a critical step forward in our people-powered campaign to deliver real, positive change for Iowa’s 4th District. By coming together, as Iowans and Americans first, we can build a government and an economy that works for all people — not just those at the top."
Since his loss in November, Scholten has stayed active in Iowa politics by announcing the creation of a statewide organization designed to educate working families that tapping into an existing tax credit can improve their financial standing. In the lead up to Tax Day in April, the Working Hero Iowa organization worked to highlight the benefits of the Earned Income Tax Credit and directed people to free tax preparation services. And he waved off questions at the time about whether or not he would run in 2020 by saying "I'm leaving the door open."
King, meanwhile, has had his committee assignments stripped from him for saying to the New York Times in January "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?" and has raised less money to date than State Sen. Randy Feenstra, one of the three Republicans challengers seeking to oust King. Feenstra's campaign raised a reported $260,442 while King reportedly raised $61,666.
At a Republican campaign event in Windsor Heights in April that featured the four congressional district candidates, Feenstra called on Christian conservatives to be "lights" in a fight against "darkness" while county supervisor Jeremy Taylor expressed about King's viability in another reelection attempt.
King has represented Iowa's 4th Congressional District since its reconfiguration in 2012 to include Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Winnebago, Boone, Chickasaw, Story and Webster counties and won by an average of 14.3 points in his four races. Before that, he represented the now dissolved 5th District.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.