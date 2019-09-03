{{featured_button_text}}

Foreign policy is the backbone of Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard's 2020 campaign for president.

It's what the Iraq War veteran and still-serving National Guard member talks the most about in her speeches. It's her lodestone and everything else is focused toward it.

During her speech at Lorado's Restaurant in downtown Mason City on Tuesday night, it was no different. 

Though Gabbard didn't start the night off with foreign policy talk, she sprinkled it throughout and ended the main portion of her speech with it.

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard arrives Tuesday at a campaign event at Lorado's Restaurant in Mason City.

The four-term congresswoman said that the United States should "lead with a foreign policy that is a force for good in the world" and that not doing so affects a plethora of other issues. 

To drive home that point, Gabbard argued that the high price of so-called "regime-change wars" drains the coffers back at home and prevents officials from addressing the costs of climate change or healthcare or the opioid epidemic.  

Criminal justice

At the same time, Gabbard argued, low-income Americans are drained of the money they do have (in part) because of the cash-bail system that reformers argue "penalizes poor people."

She touted her own part in working to get the First Step Act passed which is aimed at addressing recidivism rates in the United States. Though the law doesn't directly address the issue of cash bail, it does restrict the use of restraints on pregnant women and open up compassionate releases for individuals with terminal illnesses.

Foreign policy

One issue that didn't come up at all during Gabbard's time before the crowd of about 70 people was her failing to make the cut for the third Democratic presidential debate and the accompanying assertion that the process lacks transparency. 

Gabbard's been criticized for that argument in no small part because the polling and donation thresholds for the debates have been known to the candidates and the general public for months.

Another issue from Gabbard's past that has come up repeatedly and came up again during her speech on the Federal Plaza outside of Lorados was her unannounced meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. 

A man in attendance asked Gabbard to explain her interaction with the man who has been accused of presiding over war crimes in his country and she said that it was done in the interest of peace.

As she pivoted to her own enlistment into the military after 9/11, Gabbard said that she didn't want to see another regime-change war that would only add to the suffering in Syria.

"The wars we have waged have made the lives of the people in these countries worse off," Gabbard said not just about Syria but Iraq and Afghanistan as well. Speaking to news that the United States is working on finalizing peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Gabbard said that only the Afghan people can determine the path forward for themselves.

Economy

For those back home, Gabbard wound down by saying that it is important to look first look for workers within the country before looking abroad. "Free trade deals screw our workers," Gabbard bluntly said as she talked economics.

Then, to close, Gabbard made clear to the crowd that she thought that so many of the matters she spoke to could not be totally resolved unless the influence of donor money on politics wasn't tamped down.  "We've got to end what is essentially legal corruption."

