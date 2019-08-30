As the 2020 Iowa Caucuses creep ever closer, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-Honolulu) will make her first official presidential campaign stop in Mason City on Tuesday, September 3.
Gabbard's holding the event with the Cerro Gordo County Democrats at Lorado's Restaurant on the Federal Plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it's open to the public.
In recent days, Gabbard has taken to criticizing the transparency of the Democratic National Committee after she failed to meet the threshold of 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls and 130,000 unique donors for the third presidential debate.
WASHINGTON — Struggling Democratic presidential candidates braced for bad news Wednesday with the window to qualify for the next debate set to close at midnight, a near impossible deadline for them to make and one that was likely to spell doom for their campaigns.
Foreign policy
A veteran of the Iraq War, Gabbard has made ending so-called "wasteful wars" a core component of her 2020 push.
On her website, Gabbard stated that great powers must choose to "abandon the path to confrontation and war" and instead "pursue the path of cooperation, diplomacy, and peace."
But Gabbard has received criticism within her party for how she pursued diplomatic measures with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad who has exacerbated a civil war in his country that's resulted in the deaths of more than 100,000 people.
The congresswoman met with Assad without giving a heads up to top party leaders and generalized all of his opponents as "terrorists."
As The Guardian reported at the time, Gabbard justified the meeting by saying that "if we profess to truly care about the Syrian people, about their suffering, then we’ve got to be able to meet with anyone that we need to if there is a possibility that we could achieve peace. And that’s exactly what we talked about."
Though some of Gabbard's foreign policy track record diverges from other Democratic challengers, her healthcare is more recognizable.
She's supported the push for Medicare for All and argued that "No one should be forced to choose between putting food on the table and paying for life-saving medication."
Justice system
Gabbard's also prioritized criminal justice reform in her campaign by arguing for: nationwide marijuana legalization, ending cash bail (which millions have struggled to pay) and banning private prisons.
The fourth-term rep went after California Senator Kamala Harris on the issue during a July debate by essentially saying that Harris was a hypocrite on marijuana reform because of how Harris enforced drug laws while she was attorney general in California.
According to her website, the issue is one of such importance because it can tear families apart while wasting massive amounts of taxpayer dollars.
The third presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 12. The 2020 Iowa Caucuses take place on February 3.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.