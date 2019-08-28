When presidential candidate Joe Sestak spoke before the Cerro Gordo County Democrats in the meeting room of HyVee East in Mason City on Tuesday night, he talked early and often about his career in the armed forces.
In fact, the former Pennsylvania congressman and 3-star Navy admiral began his time by talking about how many military exercises run on trust and that that's something in short supply in the United States government right now.
Foreign diplomacy and military
But that's not all that Sestak, who last served in Congress in 2011, argued was lacking.
He posited that while the military spends plenty, it's not as effect as it could be and doesn't have enough foresight to be fully ready for cyber warfare.
"Whoever harnesses cyberspace will own future warfare," Sestak said.
Further along, Sestak argued that a large part of why America has succeeded, militarily, on the global stage, is because of its allies and that President Donald Trump has damaged those relationships. And partly because of the damage, Sestak said, other countries such as China had stepped up.
"You have an illiberal world order today where might makes right," Sestak stated. "Militaries can stop a problem, they can never fix a problem."
Climate change
That need to problem solve and do it efficiently came up when Sestak discussed climate change with the crowd of more than a dozen people.
Sestak assured those in attendance that as soon as possible in his presidency he would convene a global panel on climate change and rejoin the Paris Climate Accord as well as sign the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol which works to phase out hydrofluorocarbons that damage the environment.
"(We're) not going to solve it just by sitting here," Sestak said.
Sestak has said that he would work to place a moratorium on offshore drilling and Arctic drilling, particularly in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge while also trying to stop the poaching of endangered animals abroad.
Domestic matters
Sestak wound down the night by saying that he try and improve divisiveness in the country by holding a townhall, in the middle of the country, in a stadium, as soon possible into his term and that he would field questions until everyone was answered.
He said that he did similar things during the Affordable Care Act debates and drove home how important that kind of accountability to constituents is.
And, near the end, when asked whether or not he thought the elections in 2020 would be free and fair, Sestak said that he truly believed it would be "fairly fair."
