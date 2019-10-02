Even as national attention in the United States has shifted to questions about impeachment and congressional inquiries, the 2020 presidential campaign has continued. Particularly in first-in-the-nation Iowa.
And one cog in that ever-turning machine is the endorsement. Candidates keep close tally and trumpet each new cosign.
The latest case, here in North Iowa, involves Kanawha farmer Doug Thompson who has come out in support of Beto O'Rourke for president.
According to Thompson, who has been a corn and soybean farmer in Hancock County for more than 40 years, he got interested in O'Rourke after attending a town hall in Des Moines where he was impressed by the former Texas congressman's ability to speak straightforwardly to the question asked without hesitation.
Thompson, who did flood relief related work in 1993 for the USDA under President Bill Clinton's administration, said that he thinks Democratic candidate have been speaking to agricultural issues enough but there's a component that's difficult to understand without experience.
"They’re all speaking to them, but it’s difficult for anybody to grasp what’s actually happening to agriculture here unless you’re trying to pay the bills with less money than you’ve had the past years," Thompson said.
One issue Thompson readily pointed to as dipping into people's pockets was the federal government's decision to extend small oil refinery exemptions to locales associated with Chevron and Exxon.
That issue has been criticized by both Democratic and Republican politicians in state. Senator Chuck Grassley outright said "they screwed us" while Democratic Representative Abby Finkenauer called for a review of the process that left POET, a biofuel company with a plant in Hanlontown, needing to reduce production rates which translates to less of a need for corn.
Thompson maintains that that decision, along with the ongoing agricultural agitation with China about trade, has "devastated" Midwestern farming.
And he thinks that's having an impact on support for President Donald Trump among farmers.
"The events that have occurred, the loss of dollars, has gotten their attention. They may still support Trump when you verbally ask them but they’re going to sit on their hands when it comes time to vote for them," Thompson said.
At present time, O'Rourke's campaign has been calling for impeachment of President Trump over the ongoing complaints about pressuring Ukraine into investigating former-Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden. They've also ramped up calls for stricter gun laws after an anti-immigration terrorist shot and killed 22 people in O'Rourke's hometown of El Paso, Texas.
